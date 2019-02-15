Global $473.5 Mn Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts 2017-2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Epidemiology

The Prevalent population of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy was estimated to be 45,127 [7MM] in 2018. United States accounts for the highest CIDP cases, followed by EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK) and Japan. Among the EU5 countries France had the highest Prevalent patient population of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, followed by United Kingdom.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Drug Chapters

There are many disease-modifying treatments for CIDP, but conventional therapies such as corticosteroids, Plasma Exchange (PE), and Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) are considered as the first line therapies. These standard therapies have shown the improvement in 40% to 80% of patients and each of these therapies has been demonstrated to be effective in randomized, double-blind studies. However, a proportion of patients remain refractory to these therapies, individually or in combination. Corticosteroids has been in the therapeutic use for CIDP as of first reporting of cases.

Mostly Prednisone and Dexamethasone is indicated among them; which has similar effects between patients with a progressive and relapsing course. Hizentra (Immune Globulin Subcutaneous [Human] 20% Liquid) is the first and only subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIg) approved for the rare disease, and was developed to prevent relapse of neuromuscular disability and impairment, which are two common symptoms of patients with the CIDP condition. Hizentra offers patients a more convenient treatment option with proven efficacy and the flexibility and freedom to self-infuse at home. Detailed chapters for all of the marketed drugs along with other marketed therapies have been covered in the report.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Outlook

The global market of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy was estimated to be USD 473.5 million in 2018. The United States accounts for the largest market size of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Drugs Uptake

The overall dynamics of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as GGS-CIDP (Teijin Pharma), NewGam (Octapharm) and HyQvia (Shire/Takeda). Out of all these emerging therapies, HyQvia (Shire/Takeda) is expected to have competitive advantage among the upcoming therapies, as it is once a month subcutaneous formulation. This drug is thus expected to have the highest market share, followed by GGS-CIDP (Teijin Pharma) and NewGam (Octapharm).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Insights

2 Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP): Market Overview at a Glance

2.1 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of CIDP in 2017

2.2 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of CIDP in 2027

3 Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP): Disease Background and Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Classification

3.3 Clinical Presentation

3.4 CIDP versus Guillain-Barre Syndrome

3.4.1 Disease course

3.5 Disease associations with CIDP

3.6 Pathogenesis oF CIDP

3.7 Diagnosis

3.7.1 Diagnostic criteria

3.7.2 Differential diagnosis

3.7.3 AAN electro diagnostic criteria

3.7.4 Koski et al's criteria

3.7.5 European Federation of Neurological Societies and the Peripheral Nerve Society (EFNS/PNS)

4 Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1 Key Findings

5 Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) in 7MM

6 United States Epidemiology

6.1 Assumptions and Rationale

6.2 Total Prevalent Population of CIDP in the United States

6.3 Gender - Specific Prevalent Population of CIDP in the United States

6.4 Clinical Subtype based Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CIDP in the United States

6.5 Age - Specific Prevalent Population of CIDP in the United States

7 EU5 Epidemiology

7.1 Germany Epidemiology

7.2 France Epidemiology

7.3 Italy Epidemiology

7.4 Spain Epidemiology

7.5 United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.6 Japan Epidemiology

8 Treatment for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

8.1 Biological Activity of Available Treatments

8.2 European Federation of Neurological Societies/Peripheral Nerve Society Guideline on management of CIDP

8.3 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) - CIDP Evidence based guidelines

8.4 Treatment of CIDP - Cochrane systematic review

9 Treatment Algorithm

10 Unmet Needs

11 Marketed drugs

11.1 Privigen: CSL Behring

11.2 Hizentra: CSL Behring

11.3 Gamunex-C: Grifols/Kiderion Biopharma

11.4 Kenketsu Glovenin-I: Nihon Pharmaceutical

11.5 Tegeline: LFB

12 Emerging Therapies

12.1 Key Cross Competition

12.2 GGS-CIDP: Teijin Pharma

12.3 Newgam: OctaPharma

12.4 HyQvia: Shire/ Takeda

12.5 I10E: LFB

12.6 MD-1003: MedDay Pharmaceuticals

12.7 GNbAC1: GeNeuro Pharmaceuticals

13 Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP): 7MM Market Analysis

13.1 Key Findings

13.1 Market Size of CIDP in 7MM

14 United States: Market Outlook

14.1 United States Market Size

14.1.1 Total Market size of CIDP

14.1.2 Market Size of CIDP by Emerging therapy in the US

15 EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

16 Japan Market Outlook



17 Market Drivers

18 Market Barriers

19 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

CSL Behring

Nihon Pharmaceutical

Teijin Pharma

OctaPharma

Takeda

Shire

MedDay Pharmaceuticals

GeNeuro Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k93bxr/global_473_5_mn?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

