Global $49.5 Bn Cognitive Computing Market, 2019-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cognitive Computing Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cognitive computing market accounted to hit value of US$ 49.50 Bn in 2017 and expected to witness immense CAGR across the forecast period through 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The quest of Artificial Intelligence (AI) encouraged noteworthy technological advancements accelerating digital practices that are turning into vital factor for businesses and individuals to collaborate and execute with each another. Cognitive computing is an evolving paradigm of smart computing methodologies and systems that incorporate computational intelligence by self-governing interference & perceptions and mimicking the mechanism of the human brain.

Conceptual models of cognitive computing are explored from the latest development in abstract intelligence, intelligent behaviors, and computational intelligence. Cognitive computing technologies comprehend the enormous amount of data, extract insights, apply reason and incessantly learn while networking with people and fellow machines. It offers society, a supreme opportunity to make more appropriate and smarter decisions.

Overall cognitive computing market is segmented based on technology, deployment, and application. Cognitive computing market is principally commanded by the machine learning segment due to heavy spending by market players on such automation technology. Machine learning enables organizations to produce smart output and provides traction for customers with exciting products. Recently machine learning patents grew by 37.0% from 2013 to 2017. These patents filled by major organizations like International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, LinkedIn, Facebook, Inc., Intel Corporation and Fujitsu Ltd. among several others.

North America was the largest market for cognitive computing in 2017, primarily due to the early adoption of cognitive computing across various industrial verticals. U.S. companies spent over US$ 160.0 Bn on learning and development of cognitive computing. However, Asia Pacific has started to catch-up with rapid pace in cognitive computing market.

Further, high-performance computing (HPC) technologies, such as in-memory computing and parallel processing allowing faster searches in order to draw meaningful deductions. These technologies are accelerating and automating the processing of complex database. Organizations are discovering approaches to influence these developments for competitive advantage in the developing digital economy. Various Organizational sectors such as BFSI, IT & telecom and retail among several others are utilizing cognitive computing to automate the business process.

In addition, cognitive applications in the healthcare sector are helping specialists' systems in order to diagnose patients faster. Furthermore, insurance agencies are exploring the utility of chatbots and more practical guides to provide the right recommendations to their customers. Such applications are penetrating across industries and replacing traditional ways of doing business.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.1.1. Study Purpose

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation

2.1. Global Cognitive Computing Market Snapshot, 2017 & 2026

2.2. Global Cognitive Computing Market, by Technology Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Cognitive Computing Market, by Deployment Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Cognitive Computing Market, by Application, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global Cognitive Computing Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Global Cognitive Computing Market Value, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraint

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.5. Market Positioning of Key Alternative Data Providers, 2017

3.5.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Leading Companies

4.1. Overview

4.2. Computer Vision

4.3. Machine Learning

4.4. Natural Language Processing (NLP)

4.5. Planning & Scheduling

4.6. Robotics

4.7. Speech Recognition

4.8. Others

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-premises Deployment

5.3. Cloud Deployment

6.1. Overview

6.2. IT & Telecommunications

6.3. Retail

6.4. Healthcare

6.5. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

6.6. Security & Surveillance

6.7. Aerospace & Defense

6.8. Media & Entertainment

6.9. Others

11.1. Google LLC

11.2. International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

11.3. Microsoft Corporation

11.4. Palantir Technologies

11.5. Saffron Technology, Inc.

11.6. CognitiveScale, Inc.

11.7. Enterra Solutions, LLC

11.8. Numenta

11.9. Vicarious

11.10. Ayasdi, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

