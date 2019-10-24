Global 4Wd and Awd Light Vehicle Market Forecasts to 2034: Major Suppliers, Top Markets, Technology Trends and Market Forecasts
Oct 24, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 4Wd and Awd Light Vehicle Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global 4WD (Four Wheel Drive) and AWD (All Wheel Drive) sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- 4WD and AWD fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends from case studies of the major VMs' applications
- Updated profiles of the major four wheel drive car suppliers including their strategies and prospects
- Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive 4WD and AWD sectors globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Dana Incorporated
- GKN Plc
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Products
- JTEKT Corporation
- Magna Powertrain
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Forecasts
- Markets
- Australia
- China
- India
- Iran
- Japan
- Korea
- Mercosur
- North America
- Russia
- South Africa
- Thailand
- Western and Central Europe
- Technologies
- OEM overviews
- BMW and Mini AWD/4WD line-up
- BMW xDrive
- Fiat-Chrysler AWD/4WD line-up
- Jeep
- Ford AWD/4WD line-up
- General Motors AWD/4WD line-up
- Honda AWD/4WD line-up
- Honda Real Time 4X4 and SH-AWD
- Hyundai-Kia AWD/4WD lineup
- Mazda AWD/4WD line-up
- Mazda Active Torque-Split
- Mercedes-Benz AWD/4WD line-up
- Mercedes-Benz 4Matic
- Mitsubishi AWD/4WD line-up
- Mitsubishi - AWD technology overview
- Nissan AWD/4WD line-up
- Nissan - AWD technology overview
- Subaru AWD/4WD line-up
- Suzuki AWD/4WD line-up
- Toyota AWD/4WD line-up
- Volkswagen Group AWD/4WD line-up
- Audi quattro
- Audi announces a move away from the Torsen centre differential
- Volkswagen 4Motion
- Volvo AWD/4WD line-up
List of Tables
- Global market fitment/penetration rates of 4WD systems fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
- Global market volumes of 4WD systems fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
- Market fitment/penetration rates of 4WD systems fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
- Market volumes of 4WD systems fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
