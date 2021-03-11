Global $5.06 Billion Nitrile Gloves Market Forecast to 2026: Top Players are Top Glove, Hartalega, Ansell, Supermax, Dynarex, Comfort Gloves Berhad, Synthomer, Ammex, Medicom, Owens and Minor

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nitrile Gloves Market - Analysis By Outlook Type (Powdered, Powder-Free), Grade (Medical, Industrial), End Users, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nitrile Gloves Market was valued at USD 5069.82 Million in the year 2020.

The report presents the analysis of Nitrile gloves market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

A growing ageing population, better hygiene standards and increasing healthcare awareness in the medical sector of developing countries and non-medical sectors of developed countries and progressively stringent health regulations in developing and developed countries are the driving factors for nitrile gloves market which is propelling the growth.



North America region holds the major nitrile gloves market share and Canada's influence in global nitrile gloves markets cannot go unnoticed which is propelling the regional industry outlook.



On the basis of type, Powder Free gloves is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period, owing to rising applications in Healthcare, Automotive, Food Processing, Construction, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Others. Also, industrial grade is used more than medical grade.



The pandemic has pushed the demand for gloves to extraordinary levels. In light of the pandemic, the technology R&D strategy has been refocused, to further enhance production efficiency. As gloves are an essential item to the healthcare industry, all the more at this crucial juncture, companies have accelerated the efforts in developing artificial intelligence systems to enhance capabilities, in terms of visually screening gloves and augmenting with Big Data Analytics to create a feedback loop of continuous quality improvement.



The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include: Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Ansell Ltd., Supermax Corporation, Dynarex Corporation, Comfort Gloves Berhad, Synthomer, Ammex Corporation, Medicom, Owens and Minor.

Key Target Audience

Nitrile Gloves Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Nitrile Gloves Market: Product Overview



4. Global Nitrile Gloves Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2021-2026

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Nitrile Gloves Market



5. Global Nitrile Gloves Market Segmentation, By Type Outlook (Value)

5.1 Global Nitrile Gloves Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Nitrile Gloves Market: By Type Outlook (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Powdered Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Powder Free- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Nitrile Gloves Market Segmentation, By Grade (Value)

6.1 Global Nitrile Gloves Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Nitrile Gloves Market: By End Users (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Medical Grade Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Industrial Grade Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Nitrile Gloves Market Segmentation, By End Users (Value)

7.1 Global Nitrile Gloves Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Nitrile Gloves Market: By End Users (2020 & 2026)

7.3 By Healthcare Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Automotive Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.5 By Food Processing Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.6 By Construction Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.7 By Oil and Gas Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.8 By Chemicals Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.9 By Others Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Nitrile Gloves Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Nitrile Gloves Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. North America Nitrile Gloves Market



10. Europe Nitrile Gloves Market: An Analysis



11. Asia Pacific Nitrile Gloves Market: An Analysis



12. Latin America & Middle East Africa Nitrile Gloves Market: An Analysis



13. Global Nitrile Gloves Market Dynamics

13.1 Global Nitrile Gloves Market Drivers

13.2 Global Nitrile Gloves Market Restraints

13.3 Global Nitrile Gloves Market Trends



14. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

14.1 Market Attractiveness

14.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Nitrile Gloves Market - By Type Outlook (Year 2026)

14.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Nitrile Gloves Market - By Grade (Year 2026)

14.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Nitrile Gloves Market n By End Users (Year 2026)

14.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Nitrile Gloves Market n By Region (Year 2026)



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Share of global leading companies

15.2 SWOT Analysis



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Top Glove Corporation

16.2 Hartalega Holdings Berhad

16.3 Ansell ltd.

16.4 Supermax Corporation Berhad

16.5 Dynarex Corporation

16.6 Comfort Gloves Berhad

16.7 Synthomer

16.8 Ammex Corporation

16.9 Medicom

16.10 Owens and Minor



