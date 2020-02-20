Global $5+ Billion Cryocooler Market Insights, 2017-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryocooler - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cryocooler Market accounted for $2.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.01 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



Scarcity of Helium gas and upgrading medical and healthcare services in developing economies are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, input power consumption of Cryocoolers is hindering the market growth.



Amongst type, the Stirling cryocoolers segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing adoption of these cryocoolers in a variety of applications such as space, military, medical, and commercial which are small in size and offer higher efficiencies.



By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period with mature aerospace & defence sector, with high military budget, which is witnessing high adoption of cryogenic technology in aircraft carriers.



Some of the key players in global Cryocooler market are Thales Group, Superconductor Technologies, Inc., Cryomech Inc., Chart Industries, Inc., Advanced Research Systems, Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited, Honeywell International Inc., RICOR - Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Brooks Automation Inc., Janis Research Company LLC.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Cryocooler Market, By Offering

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Service

5.2.1 Product repairs & refurbishment services

5.2.2 Customer training services

5.2.3 Technical support services

5.2.4 Preventive maintenance services

5.3 Hardware

5.3.1 Heat dissipation pipes

5.3.2 Compressors

5.3.3 Cold heads

5.3.4 Power conditioning units

5.3.5 Other Hardwares

5.3.5.1 Service Tubes

5.3.5.2 Pressure Vessels

5.3.5.3 Vibration Absorbers

5.3.5.4 Feedthrough Pipes



6 Global Cryocooler Market, By Heat Exchanger Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Regenerative heat exchangers

6.3 Recuperative heat exchangers



7 Global Cryocooler Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-Regenerative Cryocooler

7.2.1 Claude cryocoolers

7.2.2 Brayton cryocoolers

7.2.3 Joule Thomson cryocoolers

7.3 Regenerative Cryocooler

7.3.1 Pulse-Tube cryocoolers

7.3.2 Stirling cryocoolers

7.3.3 Gifford-McMahon cryocoolers



8 Global Cryocooler Market, By Temperature range

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Below 100

8.3 10.1K-50K

8.4 5.1K-10K

8.5 1K-5K



9 Global Cryocooler Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Spectrometers

9.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

9.4 Particle Accelerators

9.5 Transformers

9.6 Electric Motors & Generators

9.7 Magnetic Levitation (Maglev) Devices

9.8 Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (SQUID)

9.9 Zero-Boil Off (ZBO) Storage Tanks

9.10 Magnetic Separators

9.11 Cryopumps

9.12 Infrared Detector

9.13 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

9.14 Fault Current Limiter (FCL)



10 Global Cryocooler Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Transportation

10.2.1 Fleet Vehicles

10.2.2 Magev Trains

10.3 Environmental

10.3.1 Pollution Monitoring

10.3.2 Ozone holes & Green House Effect

10.4 Military and Defense

10.4.1 Missile Guidance

10.4.2 Satellite based Surveillance

10.5 Agriculture

10.5.1 Biological Cell & Specimen

10.6 Power and Energy

10.6.1 Thermal Measurement

10.6.2 Energy Storage

10.7 Medical

10.7.1 MRI System

10.7.2 Cryosurgery

10.7.3 Storage

10.8 Education and Research

10.8.1 Electron Paramagnetic Resonance (EPR)

10.8.2 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

10.9 Space

10.9.1 Planetary Science

10.9.2 Space Astronomy

10.10 Manufacturing, Mining & Metal

10.10.1 Shrink Fitting

10.10.2 Tempering



11 Global Cryocooler Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Thales Group

13.2 Superconductor Technologies, Inc.

13.3 Cryomech Inc.

13.4 Chart Industries, Inc.

13.5 Advanced Research Systems, Inc.

13.6 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited

13.7 Honeywell International Inc.

13.8 RICOR - Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems

13.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation

13.10 Brooks Automation Inc.

13.11 Janis Research Company LLC



