Global $53 Bn Psoriasis Drugs Markets 2021-2030: Biologic Drugs, Small-Molecule Systemic Drugs, Topical Therapies, TNF-Alpha, PDE4, & Interleukin Inhibitors, Oral, Parenteral, Topical

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Psoriasis Drugs Market Research Report: By Type, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global psoriasis drugs market size will likely grow to $53,210.6 million by 2030 from $14,504.0 million in 2020, at a 14.0% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, according to the market research report.

In 2020, 125 million people around the world had psoriasis, compared to 100 million in 2016, as per the National Psoriasis Foundation.



A wide range of conditions and diseases can result in psoriasis, including strep throat, cold, dry weather, cuts, scrapes, bug bites, severe sunburn, stress, smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke, family history of psoriasis, and heavy alcohol consumption. Another key driver for the psoriasis drugs market is the booming geriatric population, since the disease is most common in the elderly.



The impact of COVID-19 on the psoriasis drugs market has been negative on account of the shutting down of cosmetic clinics and dermatology departments of hospitals during the initial period. Moreover, financial distress forced people to only spend on essential stuff, including food and important healthcare services. However, the launch of several drugs for the disease recently helped the market recover to a significant extent.



The biologic drugs category is expected to witness the fastest growth in the psoriasis drugs market in the coming years, based on type. With the increasing knowledge of the immunopathogenesis and genetics associated with the diseases, better biologic drugs are being created, which not only treat psoriasis but also lower the risk of its comorbidities, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and cancers.



In the past, the psoriasis drugs market was dominated by the interleukin inhibitors category, on the basis of mechanism of action (MoA). On account of the rising prevalence of this disease and autoimmune conditions, the demand for interleukin inhibitors is increasing. These drugs reduce the degree of the immune response, by targeting immune signaling molecules, or cytokines, which prevents the occurrence of psoriasis.



In the years to come, the highest CAGR in the psoriasis drugs market is predicted to be seen in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs



Chapter 5. Market Indicators

5.1 Dermatology Drugs Market - The Parent Market



Chapter 6. Definition of Market Segments

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Biologic Drugs

6.1.2 Small-Molecule Systemic Drugs

6.1.3 Topical Therapies

6.2 By MoA

6.2.1 TNF-Alpha Inhibitors

6.2.2 PDE4 Inhibitors

6.2.3 Interleukin Inhibitors

6.2.4 Others

6.3 By RoA

6.3.1 Oral

6.3.2 Parenteral

6.3.3 Topical



Chapter 7. Industry Outlook

7.1 Market Dynamics

7.1.1 Trends

7.1.1.1 Increasing number of product approvals

7.1.2 Drivers

7.1.2.1 Rising geriatric population

7.1.2.2 Increasing prevalence of psoriasis

7.1.2.3 Growing awareness about psoriasis

7.1.2.4 Extensive pipeline of psoriasis drugs

7.1.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

7.1.3 Restraints

7.1.3.1 Patent expiry of some popular drugs

7.1.3.2 Side-effects of certain classes of therapeutic drugs

7.1.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

7.1.4 Opportunities

7.1.4.1 Huge potential in emerging markets

7.2 Impact of COVID-19

7.2.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 8. Global Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 13. MEA Market Size and Forecast

