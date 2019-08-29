Global $530 Billion Waste Management Market to 2025 - High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waste Management Market by Waste Type and Service: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global waste management market size is expected to reach $530.0 billion by 2025 from $330.6 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the global waste management market is driven by increase in adoption of proactive government measures to reduce illegal dumping. In addition, surge in population and increased globalization have led to rise in the overall waste volume, worldwide. The urban population produced about 1.3 billion tons of municipal solid waste (MSW) in 2012, which is expected to grow to 2.2 billion tones by 2025.

Moreover, increase in industrialization in the emerging economies, such as India, China, and Taiwan, has led to the development of chemical, oil & gas, automobile, and medical industries, which generate enormous amount of waste and cause pollution. These factors are expected to significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market. However, high cost of procuring and operating waste management solutions is expected to hamper the market growth.

Conversely, increase in awareness among public and government agencies about these solutions and upsurge in need to develop waste-to-energy solutions are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for the highest market share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as rapid industrialization in the region and adoption of proactive measures toward adoption of recycling technologies along with implementation of stringent government regulations to reduce air pollution. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative market with the maximum growth potential, owing to rise in urbanization and increase in disposable income.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

Chapter 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in urban population

3.5.1.2. Increased amount of waste generated

3.5.1.3. Rise in environmental awareness

3.5.1.4. Government regulations toward illegal dumping

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Lack of awareness in developing countries

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. High growth potential in emerging economies

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by waste type

4.2. Municipal waste

4.3. Industrial waste

4.4. Hazardous waste

Chapter 5: WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SERVICE

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by service

5.2. Collection

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.1.1. Collection & transportation

5.2.1.2. Storage & handling

5.2.1.3. Sorting

5.3. Disposal

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.1.1. Landfills

5.3.1.2. Recycling

5.3.1.3. Compositing & anaerobic digestion

Chapter 6: WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

Chapter 7: COMPANY PROFILES

Advanced Disposal Services

Biffa Plc

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

Daiseki Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Remondis Se & Co. Kg

Suez Sa

Veolia Environnement S.A

Waste Management Inc.



