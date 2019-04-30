Global $54.60 Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indoor Positioning and Navigation - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation market accounted for $6.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $54.60 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.

Increasing adaption of IPN technologies many industries like healthcare, logistics etc., rising customer awareness and improving service quality & functionality are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, capex issues and indoor environment are hindering the market.

Indoor Positioning and Navigation (IPN) system is used to navigate or locate people using lights, radio waves, magnetic fields, acoustic signals, or other sensory information. IPN uses various optical, radio, or even acoustic technologies to design fragmentation. They are also used to detect magneto metric information inside buildings or locations with steel structures or in iron ore mines.

On the basis of Application, Location Based Analytics segment holds the major growth during the forecast period due to rise in proximity marketing solutions among the retail sector. By geography, North America holds the significant market share during the forecast period owing to the accessibility of sophisticated connectivity wireless technology and indoor technologies among retail, travel, hospitality, healthcare, and public spaces.

Some of the key players in global Indoor Positioning and Navigation market are AeroScout, Apple, Beacon inside, Bluepath, Cisco, GiPStech, Google, Here Holdings, Hewlett Packard, Infinity, INSITEO, Insoft, MazeMap, Micello, Microsoft, Nextome, PinMicro, Pointr, Qualcomm and Samsung.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market, By System

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Indoor Location Based Analytics

5.3 Indoor Navigations & Maps

5.4 Other Systems

5.4.1 Hybrid Positioning System

5.4.2 Independent Positioning System

5.4.3 Network Based Positioning System



6 Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Software

6.2.2 Hardware

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Service

6.3.1.1 Pure Play Managed Services

6.3.1.2 Staffing Legacy Managed Services

6.3.2 Professional Services



7 Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market, By Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Android

7.3 iPhone Operating System

7.4 Other Platforms



8 Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Magnetic Positioning

8.3 Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM)

8.4 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

8.4.1 Global Positioning System (GPS)

8.4.2 Galileo

8.4.3 Assisted-Global Positioning System (A-GPS)

8.5 Radio Frequency

8.5.1 Cellular

8.5.1.1 Sensors

8.5.1.1.1 Gyroscope

8.5.1.1.2 Acceleration

8.5.1.1.3 Barometer

8.5.1.1.4 Antenna

8.5.1.1.5 Near Field Communication (NFC)

8.5.1.1.6 Other Sensores

8.5.2 Wi-Fi

8.5.3 Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

8.5.4 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

8.5.5 Bluetooth

8.5.5.1 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Beacons

8.5.6 Other Technologies

8.5.6.1 Satellite/Remote Sensing

8.5.6.2 Microwave



9 Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Navigation & Positioning

9.3 Location Based Analytics

9.4 Geo-Fencing

9.5 Asset and Personnel Tracking

9.6 Emergency Services

9.7 Other Applications



10 Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market, By Device

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Proximity Devices

10.3 Mobile Devices

10.4 Network Devices



11 Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aviation

11.3 Healthcare

11.4 Education

11.5 Transportation

11.6 Logistics & Warehouses

11.7 Advertising

11.8 Tourism

11.9 Automotive

11.10 Retail

11.11 Manufacturing

11.12 Office Spaces

11.13 Public Spaces

11.14 Consumer Electronics

11.15 Entertainment

11.16 Information Technology

11.17 Government Organizations

11.18 Other End Users



12 Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 AeroScout

14.2 Apple

14.3 Beaconinside

14.4 Bluepath

14.5 Cisco

14.6 GiPStech

14.7 Google

14.8 Here Holdings

14.9 Hewlett Packard

14.10 Infinity

14.11 INSITEO

14.12 Insoft

14.13 MazeMap

14.14 Micello

14.15 Microsoft

14.16 Nextome

14.17 PinMicro

14.18 Pointr

14.19 Qualcomm

14.20 Samsung



