Global $54.60 Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market Outlook to 2026
Apr 30, 2019, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indoor Positioning and Navigation - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation market accounted for $6.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $54.60 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.
Increasing adaption of IPN technologies many industries like healthcare, logistics etc., rising customer awareness and improving service quality & functionality are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, capex issues and indoor environment are hindering the market.
Indoor Positioning and Navigation (IPN) system is used to navigate or locate people using lights, radio waves, magnetic fields, acoustic signals, or other sensory information. IPN uses various optical, radio, or even acoustic technologies to design fragmentation. They are also used to detect magneto metric information inside buildings or locations with steel structures or in iron ore mines.
On the basis of Application, Location Based Analytics segment holds the major growth during the forecast period due to rise in proximity marketing solutions among the retail sector. By geography, North America holds the significant market share during the forecast period owing to the accessibility of sophisticated connectivity wireless technology and indoor technologies among retail, travel, hospitality, healthcare, and public spaces.
Some of the key players in global Indoor Positioning and Navigation market are AeroScout, Apple, Beacon inside, Bluepath, Cisco, GiPStech, Google, Here Holdings, Hewlett Packard, Infinity, INSITEO, Insoft, MazeMap, Micello, Microsoft, Nextome, PinMicro, Pointr, Qualcomm and Samsung.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market, By System
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Indoor Location Based Analytics
5.3 Indoor Navigations & Maps
5.4 Other Systems
5.4.1 Hybrid Positioning System
5.4.2 Independent Positioning System
5.4.3 Network Based Positioning System
6 Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solution
6.2.1 Software
6.2.2 Hardware
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Managed Service
6.3.1.1 Pure Play Managed Services
6.3.1.2 Staffing Legacy Managed Services
6.3.2 Professional Services
7 Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market, By Platform
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Android
7.3 iPhone Operating System
7.4 Other Platforms
8 Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Magnetic Positioning
8.3 Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM)
8.4 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)
8.4.1 Global Positioning System (GPS)
8.4.2 Galileo
8.4.3 Assisted-Global Positioning System (A-GPS)
8.5 Radio Frequency
8.5.1 Cellular
8.5.1.1 Sensors
8.5.1.1.1 Gyroscope
8.5.1.1.2 Acceleration
8.5.1.1.3 Barometer
8.5.1.1.4 Antenna
8.5.1.1.5 Near Field Communication (NFC)
8.5.1.1.6 Other Sensores
8.5.2 Wi-Fi
8.5.3 Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)
8.5.4 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)
8.5.5 Bluetooth
8.5.5.1 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Beacons
8.5.6 Other Technologies
8.5.6.1 Satellite/Remote Sensing
8.5.6.2 Microwave
9 Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Navigation & Positioning
9.3 Location Based Analytics
9.4 Geo-Fencing
9.5 Asset and Personnel Tracking
9.6 Emergency Services
9.7 Other Applications
10 Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market, By Device
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Proximity Devices
10.3 Mobile Devices
10.4 Network Devices
11 Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Aviation
11.3 Healthcare
11.4 Education
11.5 Transportation
11.6 Logistics & Warehouses
11.7 Advertising
11.8 Tourism
11.9 Automotive
11.10 Retail
11.11 Manufacturing
11.12 Office Spaces
11.13 Public Spaces
11.14 Consumer Electronics
11.15 Entertainment
11.16 Information Technology
11.17 Government Organizations
11.18 Other End Users
12 Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 AeroScout
14.2 Apple
14.3 Beaconinside
14.4 Bluepath
14.5 Cisco
14.6 GiPStech
14.7 Google
14.8 Here Holdings
14.9 Hewlett Packard
14.10 Infinity
14.11 INSITEO
14.12 Insoft
14.13 MazeMap
14.14 Micello
14.15 Microsoft
14.16 Nextome
14.17 PinMicro
14.18 Pointr
14.19 Qualcomm
14.20 Samsung
