Global $540.4 Bn Plastics Compounding Markets to 2026: Focus on Packaging, Automotive, Building and Construction, Electricals and Electronics, & Consumer Goods

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Plastics Compounding 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market volume for plastic compounding should grow from $475.9 billion in 2021 to $540.4 billion pounds by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific market volume for plastic compounding should grow from $247.4 billion in 2021 to $293.0 billion pounds by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

market volume for plastic compounding should grow from in 2021 to pounds by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.4% for the period of 2021-2026. The North American market volume for plastic compounding should grow from $93.8 billion in 2021 to $101.4 billion pounds by 2026 with a CAGR of 1.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

Among the latest trends, utilization of bioplastics in the global market is increasingly becoming popular, which is anticipated to further expand the industry share.

The production of compounded plastics is a large business and a highly competitive one. Competition is based on many factors, including speed, delivery, service, performance, product innovation, product recognition, quality and price. Mitsui Chemicals, LyondellBasell, SABIC and others are among the leading players in the global market.

The applications of plastic compounding market have boosted significantly due to their varied benefits. The automotive manufacturing industry is the leading end user of plastic compounds market globally. The sector offers a continued opportunity for the plastic compounding market, as this market offers an ideal material that acts as a substitute for metal, allowing for desirable weight reduction. Polypropylene (PP) and glass-filled PET are among the major compounded plastics utilized in the sector.

This report also includes an introduction to thermoplastic elastomers and some bio compounds - plastics that are made from plants instead of hydrocarbons. It excludes thermosetting resins since they have different chemistries and are usually processed differently.

The Report Includes:

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall market size in value and volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis by type of compounder, plastic resin type, application and region

Highlights of the market potential for major thermoplastic resins, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand; and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

Review of key plastics additives used in plastics compounding and advances in plastics compounding based equipment and machinery

Insight into the regulatory and environmental developments shaping compounds, ranging from phthalate plasticizers to halogenated flame retardants

Identification of major resin producers, key plastics processors, and independent compounders, along with activities, product lines, and estimated sales for the major independent compounders

Descriptive company profiles of the key suppliers of plastics additives and fillers/reinforcements, including BASF SE, Clariant AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Toray Industries Inc. LyondellBasell, and SABIC

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary

Chapter 3 Market Background

Definition

Background

Additives

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Challenges

Opportunities

Value Chain Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on Manufacturing Industries

Packaging

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electricals and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Chapter 5 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis by Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Thermoplastic Polyesters

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Polyamides (Nylons)

Polycarbonates

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)

Other Engineering Resins

Thermoplastic Elastomers

Thermoplastic Olefins

Copolyester Types

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

Styrene Block Copolymers

Chapter 6 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis by Application

Packaging

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electricals and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Chapter 7 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis for Biocompounds

Starch-Based Plastics

Developments

Applications

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Producers and Developments

Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB)

Polylactide (Polylactic Acid, or PLA) Plastics

Producers

Applications

Castor Oil Polymers

Cellulose

Soybean Oils

Bio-derived Polyethylene

1, 3-Propanediol (PDO)

Producers

New Developments in Bioplastics

Chapter 9 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis by Additive

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Additive Usage in Thermoplastics

Antistatic Agents

Types of Antistatic Agents

Antistatic Agent Developments

Antioxidants

Antioxidant Developments

Biocides

Biocide Developments

Blowing Agents

Physical Blowing Agents

Chemical Blowing Agents

Developments of Blowing Agents

Colorants

Titanium Dioxide

Masterbatches

Pre-colored Resin

Dry Color

Liquid Color

Single Pigment Concentrates (SPC)

Issues in Plastic Coloring

Developments in Plastic Coloring

Coupling Agents

Defoaming Agents

Emulsifiers

Flame/Fire Retardants

Organic Bromine Compounds

Antimony Oxide

Alumina Trihydrate (ATH)

Chlorinated Compounds

Molybdenum and Magnesium Compounds

Phosphorus Compounds

Market Estimate and Forecast

Flame-Retardant Regulatory Issues

Developments in Flame Retardants

Heat Stabilizers

Impact Modifiers

Lubricants

Chemicals Used

Plasticizers

Developments in Plasticizers

PVC Processing Aids

Slip Agents

Surfactants

Thickeners

Thixotropes

UV Stabilizers

Plastic Resistance to UV

Chemical Types of UV Stabilizers

Oxidation Disintegration Initiators

Global Thermoplastic Additives Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 10 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis for Fillers and Reinforcements

Property Profiles

Characteristics of Fillers and Reinforcements

Filler/Reinforcement Usage with Specific Resins

Reinforcements

Glass Fiber Reinforcements

Carbon Fiber Reinforcements

Carbon Nanotube Reinforcements

Natural Fiber Reinforcements

Nonfibrous Reinforcements

Inorganic Fillers

Alumina Trihydrate

Barium Sulfate

Calcium Carbonate

Calcium Sulfate

Kaolins

Chapter 11 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis for Masterbatches

Overview

Definition

Industry Structure

Some New Developments

Chapter 12 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis for Machinery and Equipment

Selection Criteria

Types of Materials

Types of Compounding Equipment

Batch Mixing Equipment

Continuous Compounding Equipment

Size-Reduction Equipment

Major Compounding Equipment Manufacturers

Chapter 13 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis by Type of Compounder

Toll Compounding

Custom Compounding

Proprietary Compounding

Concentrate Compounding

Affiliated Compounding and Compounders

Chapter 14 Industry Structure

Resin Producers

Processors

Important Variables and Considerations

Leading Plastics Processors

Market Player Ranking Analysis

Independent Compounders

Trends

Leading Thermoplastic Compounders

Latest Strategic Innovations

Key Market Developments

Plastics Users

Bioplastic Resins

Plastic Additives

Fillers and Reinforcement

Masterbatch

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Agiplast

Aaron Industries Corp.

Acton Technologies Inc.

Addivant

Adell Plastics Inc.

Advanced Composites Inc.

AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.

AM Stabilizers Corp.

Amco Polymers

Americhem Inc.

Ametek Westchester Plastics

Ampacet Corp.

Amtopp Division

Ascend Performance Materials Llc

Axiall Corp.

BASF Corp.

Bay Polymer Corp.

Birch Plastics Inc.

Chroma Corp.

Clariant International Ltd., Masterbatches Division

Colortech Inc.

Covestro

Deceuninck North America Llc

The Dow Chemical Co.

Dsm Engineering Plastics Inc.

Dyneon Llc

E.I. Dupont De Nemours And Co.

Emerald Performance Materials Llc

Ems-Chemie ( North America ) Inc

) Inc ExxonMobil Chemical Co.

Ferro Corp.

Foster Corp.

GS Caltex Corp.

Heritage Plastics Inc.

Infinity LTL Engineered Compounds

Invista

Kingfa Science & Technology ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.

The Lubrizol Corp

Lyondellbasell Advanced Polyolefins

Mitsui Chemicals

Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc.

MRC Polymers Inc.

Muehlstein North America

Nova Polymers Inc.

Penn Color Inc.

Plastic Recycling Technology Inc.

Plasticomp Inc.

The Plastics Group of America

Plastics Plus Inc.

Polyfil Corp.

Polyfusion LLC

Polymer Resources Ltd.

Polyone Corp.

Polyram Group

Roscom Inc.

RTP Co.

Sabic

Standridge Color Corp.

Techmer Pm

Toray Industries Inc.

Tasnee

Technical Polymers Llc (Now Domo Chemicals)

Tekni-Plex Inc.

Teknor Apex Co.

Themix Plastics Inc.

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Wellman Engineering Resins

