Global $56.2 Billion Men's Grooming Products Market to 2026 with Colgate-Palmolive, Beiersdorf, JnJ, P&G & L'Oreal Dominating

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Men's Grooming Products Market - By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Men's Grooming Products market, which garnered revenue worth 56.2 (USD Billion) in 2019, will register a CAGR of over 5.8% during the period from 2020 to 2026. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).

The report offers assessment and analysis of the Men's Grooming Products market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data.

Market Growth Dynamics

Escalating awareness among the consumers on personal appearance is anticipated to embellish the market expansion over the forecast timespan. Additionally, swift breakthroughs in myriad grooming services like beard wax, hair spray, and hair perfumes will provide humungous growth avenues to the market over the forthcoming years. Thriving ecommerce activities across the globe will embellish the market trends over the forecast timespan.

In addition to this, growing media penetration and growing need for having appealing looks or facial appearance will prop up the market growth over the forecast timeline. Massive demand for anti-aging creams, moisturizers, scrubs, and whitening screams will propel the business trends. Apparently, increase in the per capita income will prompt the market expansion over the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific To Account Remarkably Towards Overall Market Revenue By 2026

The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific zone during the period from 2020 to 2026 is credited to growing urbanization in the countries like India, Thailand, China, and Indonesia. Apart from this, rising awareness about beauty along with increase in the promotion of beauty products as well as personal care & cosmetic products on television, print media, and internet will drive the regional market trends. Increase in the number of retail outlets like hypermarkets & supermarkets as well as online shopping will enlarge the business scope in the Asia Pacific zone within next few years.

Furthermore, surge in the usage of skin enhancing cosmetics, facials, body shaving creams & products, and hair dyes & colors will create new growth avenues for the men's grooming products business in the Asia Pacific zone in the years ahead.

Key players profiled in the report include Colgate-Palmolive Company, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., and L'Oreal SA.

The global men's grooming products market is segmented as follows:

By product Type:

Fragrances

Hair Care

Skin Care

Others

By distribution channel:

Pharmacy

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqtze2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

