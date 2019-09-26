Global $57.22 Bn Print Label Market Outlook to 2027 by Type, Identification Technology, Raw Material, Technology, Application, End User

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Print Label - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Print Label market accounted for $33.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $57.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Growth towards manufacturing in the developing economies and increasing disposable income of people are the major key factors driving the market growth. However, lack of products with ability to withstand harsh climatic conditions may hamper the market growth.



Print labels are the primary source of communication between a company and its customers. Information printed directly on the container of the product can also be considered as printed labeling. Printed labeling is used to identify products and to avoid counterfeiting of products and maintain credibility.



By End User, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) growth is constantly enhancing due to increasing demand for personal care products and food and beverage. Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) also known as consumer packaged goods are products that can be bought at a low cost. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to rise in the demand for products, such as liner-less labels, biodegradable face-stocks, and recyclable liners.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Print Label Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pressure-sensitive or Self-adhesive Labels

5.3 Multipart Barcode Label

5.4 Shrink Sleeve Label

5.5 Wet-glued Label

5.6 Linerless Label

5.7 In-Mold Label

5.8 Weatherproof Label

5.9 Equipment Asset Label

5.10 Branding Label

5.11 Warning/Security Label

5.12 Other Types



6 Global Print Label Market, By Identification Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Barcode

6.3 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

6.4 Other Identification Technologies



7 Global Print Label Market, By Raw Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Plastic/Polymer labels

7.2.1 Polycarbonate (PC)

7.2.2 Polyethylene (PE)

7.2.3 Polyurethane (PU)

7.2.4 Polypropylene (PP)

7.4 Metal Labels



8 Global Print Label Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Offset

8.3 Flexography

8.4 Rotogravure

8.5 Screen

8.6 Letterpress

8.7 Digital Printing



9 Global Print Label Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Retailers and Supermarkets

9.3 Pharmaceuticals

9.4 Personal Care

9.5 Logistics

9.6 Industrial

9.7 Food and Beverages



10 Global Print Label Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

10.3 Agriculture

10.4 Automotive

10.5 Electronics and Appliances

10.6 Fashion and Apparels

10.7 Manufacturing

10.8 Medical

10.9 Construction

10.10 Transportation & Logistics

10.11 Consumer Durables

10.12 Other End Users



11 Global Print Label Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Fort Dearborn Company

13.2 Mondi Group

13.3 Ahlstrom-Munksj Oyj

13.4 Autajon Group

13.5 Avery Dennison Corporation

13.6 CCL Industries

13.7 Multi Packaging Solutions (WestRock Company)

13.8 Clondalkin Group

13.9 Cenveo Corporation

13.10 Brady Corporation

13.11 Fuji Seal International Inc.

13.12 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

13.13 Bemis Company Inc.

13.14 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

13.15 3M Company

13.16 Taylor Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qarsr2



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

