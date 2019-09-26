Global $57.22 Bn Print Label Market Outlook to 2027 by Type, Identification Technology, Raw Material, Technology, Application, End User
The Global Print Label market accounted for $33.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $57.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Growth towards manufacturing in the developing economies and increasing disposable income of people are the major key factors driving the market growth. However, lack of products with ability to withstand harsh climatic conditions may hamper the market growth.
Print labels are the primary source of communication between a company and its customers. Information printed directly on the container of the product can also be considered as printed labeling. Printed labeling is used to identify products and to avoid counterfeiting of products and maintain credibility.
By End User, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) growth is constantly enhancing due to increasing demand for personal care products and food and beverage. Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) also known as consumer packaged goods are products that can be bought at a low cost. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to rise in the demand for products, such as liner-less labels, biodegradable face-stocks, and recyclable liners.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
