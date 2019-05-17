Global $57.5 Bn Instant Noodles Markets, Analysis 2011-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Instant Noodles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global instant noodles market reached a value of US$ 42.2 Billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during 2011-2018. The market value is further projected to reach around US$ 57.5 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global instant noodles market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up an instant noodles manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.

Market Insights

Growing urbanization and increasing disposable incomes have altered the eating habits of the consumers. Due to the hectic lifestyle, the working population now prefers affordable and quick meals, such as instant noodles, which require minimal cooking. This shift in their eating habit has created a great opportunity for the instant noodles market to flourish.

Instant noodles are available in a wide range of flavors along with numerous vegetarian and non-vegetarian variations. Moreover, the manufacturers keep formulating with new flavors, colors, textures and seasonings/tastemakers, according to regional tastes and preferences, in order to expand their consumer-base.

The growth of the organized food retail sector, with an increasing number of departmental stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores across the globe, is expected to facilitate the sales of instant noodles.

Breakup by Product Type

On the basis of product type, the market has been bifurcated into fried and non-fried instant noodles. Currently, fried instant noodles represent the most popular product type, accounting for the majority of the market share. As these noodles are flash fried, they help in securing the flavor, improving the shelf-life and averting bacterial growth.

Breakup by Distribution Channel

On the basis of distribution channels, supermarkets/hypermarkets hold the largest market share, representing the leading segment. They provide easy access different brands, types and flavors of instant noodles. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are followed by convenience stores, online stores, specialty stores and others.

Regional Insights

On a geographical front, China enjoys the leading position in the global instant noodles market. Noodles have been an essential part of the Chinese cuisine owing to which there has been a high demand for instant noodles in the region. China is followed by Indonesia, Japan, India, Vietnam, United States, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

Competitive Landscape

The global instant noodles industry is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players in the key markets such as China and Indonesia.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Master Kong ( Shenyang ) Instant Noodle Foodstuff Co. Ltd.

) Instant Noodle Foodstuff Co. Ltd. Hebei Hualong Food Group

Indofood Sukses Makmur

Nissin Foods

Nestle

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company

Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Instant Noodles Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Challenges

5.12 Success Factors for Manufacturers

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Fried

6.2 Non-fried

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

7.2 Specialty Stores

7.3 Convenience Stores

7.4 Online Stores

7.5 Others

8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 China

8.2 Indonesia

8.3 Japan

8.4 India

8.5 Vietnam

8.6 United States

8.7 Republic of Korea

8.8 Thailand

8.9 Saudi Arabia

8.10 Others

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

10 Instant Noodles Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Machinery Schematic

11.4 Plant Machinery

11.5 Machinery Pictures

11.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.12 Other Capital Investments

12 Loans and Financial Assistance

13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis

14 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wttft

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

