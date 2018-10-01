Global $575 Billion Enterprise Software Market to 2024: Increasing Global Competition and Rising Awareness - Market is Poised to Scale Newer Acmes
The "Enterprise Software Market (By Country, Segment, Industry Verticals, Vendors, Recent Developments) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global enterprise software market is anticipated to exceed US$ 575 Billion by 2024
Enterprise software is used by organizations of all sizes - small, medium, and large - in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare, retail, public sector, banking, financial services, and insurance, telecom, transportation, energy and utilities, and distribution.
With increasing global competition and rising awareness regarding enterprises software across the globe, the worldwide enterprise software market is poised to scale newer acmes. Moreover, introduction of novel software services, technology innovation and advancement, rising number of enterprises in the world and entry of new industry players, are all set to further boost the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Global Enterprise Software Market - Driving Factors
- Competitive Advantages
- Rise in Adoption of Cloud and Emerging Technologies
Global Enterprise Software Market - Challenges
- Higher Cost
- Inconsistent Network Connection Issues
Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast - By Segment
- The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) are the leading application segments of the enterprise software market.
- Business intelligence is the third largest segment for enterprise software being followed by Supply Chain Management (SCM) applications.
- Web Conferencing Collaboration/Social Software Suites captured least share of the enterprise software market.
Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast - By Industry Verticals
- Banking & Securities, Communications, Media & Services, and Manufacturing & Natural Resources are the top three industry verticals for enterprise software market.
- The spending on software by healthcare industry was close to US$ 15 Billion in 2017.
- Insurance and Retail industries are competing very closely with each other to grab maximum share of the enterprise software market.
- The spending on software by transportation industry is expected to exceed US$ 30 Billion by 2024.
Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast - By Country
- United States is the largest market for enterprise software, being followed by Germany.
- Canada and United Kingdom accounted for individual share of over 5 percent each in 2017.
- Asia Pacific enterprise application market is anticipated to witness growth owing to rising number of startup and presence of large number of small scale industries.
- Chinese organizations are lagging behind in terms of adoption of enterprise software tools, resulting in the fast growth of this market.
- India's software landscape is largely dominated by a bunch of global software companies such as Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, IBM and SAS, etc.
- It is predicted that the Philippines and Singapore enterprise software market will double by 2024.
- Malaysian enterprise software market is likely to reach nearly US$ 2 Billion by 2024.
Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast - By Vendors (2014 - 2024)
- The top six (Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, IBM, EMC and Amazon) enterprise software vendors accounted for over 42 percent of the total market in 2017.
- Microsoft dominated the enterprise software market in 2017.
- It is anticipated that SAP will replace Oracle to capture the second leading spot by 2019.
- IBM and EMC are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.
- Amazon is the sixth largest vendor for enterprise software market.
