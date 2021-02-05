Global 5G and Edge Computing Report 2020-2024: Growth Opportunities for Both Consumer and Enterprise Use Cases
Feb 05, 2021, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G and Edge Computing - Cloud Workloads Shifting to the Edge, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The term 'Edge Computing' refers to computing that pushes intelligence, data processing, analytics, and communication capabilities down to where the data originates, that is, at network gateways or directly at endpoints.
The aim is to reduce latency, ensure highly efficient networks and operations, as well as service delivery and improved user experience. By extending computing closer to the data source, edge computing enables latency-sensitive computing, offers greater business agility through better control and faster insights, lowers operating expenses, and results in more efficient network bandwidth support.
There have been 3 major computing revolutions in industrial applications - mainframe, client server, and cloud computing. Taking up where these paradigms left off, edge computing is establishing itself as a foundational technology for industrial enterprises with its shorter latencies, robust security, responsive data collection, and lower costs.
It is extremely relevant in the current hyper-connected industrial environment, as its solution-agnostic nature enables its use across a range of applications, including autonomous assets, remote asset monitoring, data extraction from stranded assets, autonomous robotics, autonomous vehicles, smart factories, oilfield operations management, machine monitoring and smart campuses.
The multi-access edge computing (MEC) market is still at a nascent stage, with telecom operators and cloud providers conducting trials and, in certain cases, agreements to launch commercial offerings. The recent launch of 5G technology with much lower latency and higher capacity, coupled with MEC, brings computing power closer to customers, driving new applications and experiences.
Operators are now deploying smaller data centers in the network edge, closer to customers, optimizing applications performance. However, telecom operators cannot implement and manage MEC alone. They must establish partnerships and an application ecosystem to seize this growth opportunity. Thus, operators are partnering with cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and IBM Cloud to improve the performance of existing mission-critical applications and enable new applications over wireless networks.
This market influences growth opportunities in a variety of areas, for both consumer and enterprise use cases, where the low-latency requirements for connectivity are essential for applications and user experience. For consumers, there are innovative applications such as 5G gaming and augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and ultra-high-definition (UDH) streaming.
For enterprises, telecom operators are deploying private wireless networks to enable Manufacturing 4.0, automated mining, precision agriculture, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and other compelling use cases.
The analyst anticipates that approximately 90% of industrial enterprises will utilize edge computing by 2022, and a majority of the data will be processed in the edge even before 5G coverage reaches higher levels and use cases mature. The geographic coverage of this MEC study is global, and the study period is from 2019 to 2024.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on MEC
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Market Definitions: Scope of Analysis
- Market Definitions: Edge Computing and MEC Concepts
- Market Definitions: Historic Computing Revolutions
- MEC Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for MEC
- Three Core Elements of 5G: eMBB, UMTC, and MMTC
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Key Growth Metrics for Multi-access Edge Computing
- Growth Environment
- Growth Drivers for MEC
- Growth Restraints for MEC
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast: Multi-access Edge Computing
- Revenue Forecast by Type: Multi-access Edge Computing
- Revenue Forecast by Segment: Multi-access Edge Computing
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Type: Multi-access Edge Computing
- Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis: Multi-access Edge Computing
- Competitive Environment: Multi-access Edge Computing
- Agreements for Cooperation in MEC Standardization and Interoperability
- Service Provider Mobile Revenue Mix
3. Competitive Profiles of Telcos
- AT&T's Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile
- China Mobile's Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile
- Telefonica's Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile
- KT Corp's Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile
- Verizon's Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile
- Vodafone's Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile
4. Competitive Profiles of Cloud Providers and Tech Companies
- AWS Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile
- Google Cloud Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile
- IBM Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile
- MS Azure Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile
- Intel Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile
- Cisco Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Mobile Gaming for Interactive and Networked Entertainment
- Growth Opportunity 2: Connected/Autonomous Vehicles for More Efficient Transportation and Zero Accidents
- Growth Opportunity 3: AR and VR for Immersive Experiences and Augmentation of Human Cognition
- Growth Opportunity 4: UHD Video Streaming to Support the Increased Video On-demand Consumption on Mobile
- Growth Opportunity 5: IoT/AI/ML Inferencing for Real Time Video Analytics and Other Analytics Solutions as a Service
- Growth Opportunity 6: Industry 4.0 Solutions for Increased Productivity and Zero Accidents
- Growth Opportunity 7: Smart City Applications for Serving Citizens Better and Reducing Costs and CO2 Emissions
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- AWS
- China Mobile
- Cisco
- Google Cloud
- IBM
- Intel
- KT Corporation
- MS Azure
- Telefonica
- Verizon
- Vodafone
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1kajou
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets