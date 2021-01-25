Global 5G and Robotics Market in Industrial Automation Report 2020: Unprecedented Efficiency and Effectiveness Gains will be Realized through 5G Robotics Market Solutions
Jan 25, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G and Robotics Market in Industrial Automation: Teleoperation, Cloud Robotics, and Beyond 5G Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research evaluates the outlook for 5G technology, infrastructure, devices, applications, and services. It assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions beyond 5G. It also provides analysis for leading 5G and edge computing supported applications and services along with forecasting from 2020 to 2025, and in some cases, through 2030.
The convergence of 5G, wireless technologies beyond 5G, cloud robotics, and teleoperation solutions are poised to transform industrial automation for everything from traditional manufacturing environments to commercial agriculture, connected healthcare, and many other industry verticals. The combination of high bandwidth, extreme reliability, and ultra-low latency communications will enable highly interconnected systems and processes, leading to unprecedented workflow mechanization.
This research also evaluates the 6G market for infrastructure, devices, applications, and services. The report assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions beyond 5G. It analyzes 5G evolution and the impact of anticipated 6G technologies on the ICT ecosystem including infrastructure, business planning, and innovation areas necessary to realize the beyond 5G market. It also provides forecasts for 6G technology including infrastructure, devices, apps and services from 2025 through 2030.
This research also assesses the cloud robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. The report provides global and regional forecasts for cloud robotics apps, services, and components from 2020 to 2025. Forecasts include the market outlook for cloud services support of cloud robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for cloud robotics by robot type and deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.
This research also evaluates the emerging role of teleoperation and telerobotics in the era of Industry 4.0. The report analyzes the impact of teleoperation and telerobotics solutions in different industry verticals and technology sectors. The report also provides market forecasts for IIoT teleoperation and telerobotics systems, services, and solutions. The report also evaluates the role of digital twin technology in teleoperation and telerobotics.
Select Research Findings:
- North America will lead the telerobotics market through 2025
- The global teleoperations market is poised to reach $98.3 billion by 2027
- Over 50% of all new applications will be designed for 5G optimization by 2027
- AI software in support of the teleoperations market will reach $3.27 billion globally
- Tele-maintenance solutions will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period globally
- The combination of 5G and edge computing will lead a revolution in application development
Target Audience:
- Network service providers
- Industrial robotics companies
- Data analytics service providers
- Systems integration companies
- IoT application and service providers
- Application developers and software OEMs
Key Topics Covered:
5G Technology, Infrastructure, Applications, and Devices by Segment, Region and Country 2020 - 2030
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
3.0 5G Technology and Solutions
4.0 5G Applications and Services
5.0 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2030
6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
7.0 Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services
Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices 2025 - 2030
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
3.0 5G Technology and Solutions
4.0 Beyond 5G Technology and Solutions
5.0 Beyond 5G Company and Organization Analysis
6.0 Beyond 5G Regional and Country Analysis
7.0 Beyond 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030
8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
Cloud Robotics Market by Technology, Robot Type, Hardware, Software, Services, Infrastructure and Cloud Deployment Types, and Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
2 Enabling Technologies
3 Cloud Robotics Ecosystem Analysis
4.0 Company Analysis
5.0 Cloud Robotics Market Forecast 2020 - 2025
6.0 Drones Market Analysis 2020 - 2025
7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
8.0 Appendix: Digital Twinning
Teleoperation and Telerobotics: Technologies and Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Automation 2020 - 2025
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
3.0 Technology and Application Analysis
4.0 Company Analysis
5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2020 - 2025
6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
Company Analysis
- ABB Group
- AGT Robotics
- ARM Holdings
- Adept Technology
- AppFolio
- Automation IG
- Bosch
- Buildium
- Calvary Robotics
- Cisco
- CloudMinds
- Console
- Contiki
- Digi International
- Ecovacs Robotics Inc.
- Ekso Bionics
- Entrata
- Erle Robotics
- FANUC Corporation
- General Electric
- Google Inc.
- H Robotics
- HotBlack Robotics Srl
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM Corporation
- Intuitive Surgical
- iRobot
- KUKA AG
- LG Electronics
- Lockheed Martin
- London Computer Systems
- MRI Software
- Matrix Industrial Automation
- Mazor Robotics
- Microsoft Corporation
- Motion Controls Robotics Inc.
- NTT DoCoMo
- Nachi Fujikoshi
- Omron Corporation
- Ortelio Ltd
- Ozobot & Evollve Inc.
- Property Boulevard
- Pv-Kraftwerker
- Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.
- RealPage
- ReconRobotics Inc.
- Rockend
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- SK Telecom
- Samsung Group
- Seegrid
- Segway Inc. and Ninebot
- SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.
- Spacex
- TOPS Software
- Tech-Con Automation Inc.
- Tend.ai
- Universal Robots
- University of Oulu
- Wolf Robotics LLC
- Yardi Systems
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjle1g
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets