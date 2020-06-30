Global 5G Chipset Industry Assessment 2020 - 5G Chipset Companies Aggressively Expanding Portfolios Enabling End-to-End Solutions

DUBLIN, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Technology Opportunities of 5G Chipsets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This technology and innovation report discusses key applications and growth opportunities leveraged by the 5G chipset industry:

What are the pillars of 5G technology?

What are the key requirements for successful 5G solutions?

Who are the stakeholders involved in the 5G industry?

How do chipset manufacturers contribute to the value chain?

What are key next-gen applications enabled by 5G chipsets?

What are the key growth opportunities leveraged by the 5G chipset industry?

How will COVID-19 impact the 5G chipset industry in the near term?

Existing widely used cellular communication technology 4G LTE is primarily used for high-speed data transfer and IoT connectivity. However, with shifting industry trends from human dependency to automation, there is a need for a more reliable and high-speed data transfer technology.

Considered as the next-gen of cellular technology, 5G enables high-speed data transfer in Gbps speed and extremely low latency communication, as desired by emerging applications, such as Tele-Robotic surgeries and autonomous vehicles.

Embedded in edge devices and across the IoT infrastructure, 5G chipsets play a vital role in technology advancement of 5G networks by enabling increased memory output and higher performance demanded by these next-gen IoT applications.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Summary of Key Findings

2. Introduction to 5G Chipsets

2.1 Proliferation of IoT Trends Driving Advancements in the 5G Chipset Industry

2.2 eMBB, mMTC, and MCS - Three Key Pillars of the 5G Industry

2.3 5G Chipsets Enable Emerging Disruptive Applications

2.4 High Bandwidth and Low Latency Network to Enable Device Ubiquity for 5G Applications

3. The 5G Ecosystem

3.1 Industry Verticals to Emerge as Key Stakeholders in the 5G Ecosystem

3.2 Three Key Requirements to Decide Success of 5G Solutions

3.3 Customizable 5G Solutions Poised to Enhance Customer Value Proposition via B2B Engagement

4. Growth Opportunities for 5G Chipsets

4.1 5G to Successfully Address Key Industry Challenges in the Long Term

4.2 Manufacturing, Transportation, Media, and Entertainment Industries Exhibit Highest Adoption Potential for 5G Chipsets

4.3 Growth Opportunity 1: Smartphones to Drive Adoption of 5G Chipsets in the Near Term

4.4 Growth Opportunity 2: Smart Manufacturing to Reap the Highest Benefits of 5G Adoption in the Medium Term

4.5 Growth Opportunity 3: 5G to Enhance Travel Experience and Safety for Commuters in the Long Term

5. Companies to Action

5.1 Prominent 5G Smartphone Chipset Companies to Watch Out For

5.2 Prominent 5G Chipset Companies to Watch Out for Non-Smartphone Applications

6. Impact of COVID-19 on 5G Chipset Industry

6.1 Coronavirus (COVID-19) is an Unexpected Catalyst for Technology Adoption to Improve Sales

7. Strategic Imperatives

7.1 5G Chipset Companies Aggressively Expanding Portfolios Enabling End-to-End Solutions

7.2 Semiconductor Technology Developers Accelerate Strategic Collaborations to Showcase Technology Strengths

8. Industry Contacts

8.1 Key Industry Contacts

