Global 5G in Process Industries Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunities - AI for Predictive Maintenance, Drones for Smart Inspections, Digital Twins for Shortening Implementation Deadlines

This study analyzes the growth prospects of 5G in industrial applications in the short, medium, and long terms. It details a roadmap of the generation networks, including the main advantages of 5G in industrial appliances.

The organizational and economic benefits of industrial digitization are increasingly clear and quantifiable. In addition, the falling prices of technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, edge computing, and big data analytics encourage transformation towards innovative business models where large amounts of interconnected devices are required within an industrial or manufacturing plant.

The limitations of 4G networks position 5G technologies as key elements of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0. The increasing amount of data transferred, the large number of connected devices, the ability to handle videos and images of very high definition, and the need to monitor real-time information are just some examples of what make 4G networks obsolete. The high bandwidth and low latency that 5G networks allow are driving process industries to partner with strategic 5G providers.

Key Issues Addressed:

When did the different networks emerge?

Why is 5G an ally for industrial development? What are the main benefits of network upgrades that enable growth in IIoT and Industry 4.0?

What is being transformed by industrial 5g? Who are the key players enabling successful application cases? What are the roles of the telecommunication industry, IT providers, OT providers, and industrial leaders?

How are market trends affecting 5G industrial applications? Which are the drivers and restraints that are shaping the path to industrial 5G?

Where is 5G enabling growth opportunities? Which are the leading technologies enabled by 5G deployments?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on 5th-generation (5G) in Process Industries

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

The 5G Impact on Process Industries-Scope of Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - 5G in Process Industries

Roadmap for Transformation of Global Networks

How 5G is an Ally for Industrial Development

Market Transformation

Key Players with Success Cases in the 5G Industrial Market

Application Examples

Growth Drivers and Restraints - 5G in Process Industries

Growth Drivers for 5G in Process Industries

Growth Restraints for 5G in Process Industries

Growth Opportunity Universe - 5G in Process Industries

Growth Opportunity 1: Autonomous and Collaborative Robots for Increasing Reliability and Efficiency of Productive Lines

Growth Opportunity 2: AI for Predictive Maintenance

Growth Opportunity 3: Big Data Analytics for Monitoring and Controlling Energy Consumption

Growth Opportunity 4: Drones for Smart Inspections

Growth Opportunity 5: Digital Twins for Shortening Implementation Deadlines

Perspective on the Future

