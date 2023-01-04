Global 5G Market Developments and Outlook Report 2023: Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) is Expected to Continue to Impact the Mobile Operator Business for the Foreseeable Future

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Developments and Outlook for 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Although the telecoms landscape in APAC has changed a lot since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, data as a key driver of traffic and 5G monetization as the industry's biggest bottleneck remain important trends impacting the industry. As 5G enterprise develops, enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) is expected to continue to impact the mobile operator business for the foreseeable future.

Regional mobile operators are maintaining 5G connectivity for consumers as a stable revenue source with a proven business model while they explore other growth opportunities (for example, bundling connectivity with value-added services and 5G enterprise solutions).

On its own, 5G will not convince boards. It is the transformational power of 5G converging with cloud, edge computing, and AI that will enable the next generation of innovative digital services for enterprises. The publisher notes that not all manufacturers will opt for 5G and only a select few with bigger visions for their businesses will transform their operations with 5G.

As AI holds the potential to drive the most transformative change over the next decade, it is currently holding the spotlight as a technology innovator and automation enabler; network automation, particularly, is gaining traction as a must do. Intelligence and automation leveraging AI to address local behavior, needs, and preferences will drive 5G monetization in APAC for customers.

Hyperscalers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft; IT vendors such as Cisco and HPE/Aruba; and service providers such as NTT and Verizon see potential in the private 5G network space and are offering private 5G managed services integrated with Wi-Fi that leverages dashboards, workflows to automate configurations, and flexibility with core deployment (for example, the option of on-premises and cloud-based solutions).

Some mobile operators are open to working with other parties on private 5G networks, but whether the regional mobile operators take this as a positive move or a threat is yet to be seen. The move beyond connectivity to only spectrum provider surely does not look enticing.

Going forward, mobile operators need to be outcome-focused and committed to bringing together the solutions needed by enterprises through strategic partnerships.

The value add that mobile operators can provide can be as much as developing the platform and recruiting ecosystem partners to as little as being the matchmaker or translator between solution maker and enterprise, assuming effort is justified. Whatever the chosen strategy, the mobile operator needs to maintain focus on it.

Mobile operators also need to work with the industry to address the industry-wide talent and skills shortage and/or partner with other companies (system integrators, for example) to address gaps in skillsets and improve the customer experience for enterprises.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 5G Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

5G Developments - Current State of the Landscape

5G Developments - Connectivity and Beyond Connectivity

5G Developments - Monetization

5G Developments - 5G Consumer Monetization

5G Developments - 5G Enterprise Monetization

5G Developments - Private Networks

5G Developments - Cloud

5G Developments - Edge Computing

5G Developments - AI and Automation

5G Developments - Security

3 5G Outlook for 2023

Trends and What to Expect

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Beyond-Connectivity Solutions for the Enterprise Segment

Growth Opportunity 2: Customer Experience for the Enterprise Segment

Growth Opportunity 3: Customer Experience for the Consumer Segment

5 The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9avx3n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets