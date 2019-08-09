Global 5G Market in Aviation by End-use, Technology, Communication Infrastructure, 5G Services, and Region (2019-2026): Deployment of Flying Taxis & Delivery Drones Creates Immense Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Market in Aviation by End Use (5G Infrastructure for Aircraft and Airport), Technology (eMBB, FWA, URLLC/MMTC), Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, DAS), 5G Services, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5G market in aviation is estimated to be valued at USD 0.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 52.7% during the forecast period.

Companies such as SK Telecom, Samsung, KT Corporation, and LG Corporation are extensively conducting R&D and field trials on 5G and in partnership with each other as well as other technology giants such as Huawei, Intel, Verizon, and Ericsson.

Increasing demand for predictive and condition-based maintenance through data shared by connected aircraft across the globe is driving the market growth

The market is driven by factors such as an increase in the demand for predictive, prescriptive, and condition-based maintenance through data shared by connected aircraft, growing demand for a better flight experience and the need for fast internet connectivity in aircraft & airports. However, huge investments involved in the development of 5G infrastructure is limiting the overall growth of the market.

Based on end-use, 5G infrastructure for airport segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2021

Based on end-use, 5G infrastructure for airport is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2021. The 5G infrastructure for aircraft segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the various applications of 5G in flight as well as passenger drone operations, such as real-time monitoring and in-flight entertainment.

Based on technology, the enhanced mobile broadband segment estimated to account for the major market share in 2021

eMBB is an evolution to the existing 4G network and can also be termed as the initial phase of 5G services. Prominent applications involved with eMBB include in-flight entertainment, real-time air traffic alerts, real-time video streaming, games with 3D and 4K resolutions, and high-speed internet access for latent-free cloud access. There is a growing demand for better flight experience, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for eMBB technology in the 5G market in aviation.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the 5G market in aviation in 2021 North America has a high demand for air travel, and there is tremendous growth in air passenger traffic.

The rise in passenger traffic is leading to an increase in demand for good internet connectivity in airports as well as aircraft. In addition, the rise of connected aircraft and smart airports in this region is boosting the growth of the regional market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 5G Market in Aviation From 2021 to 2026

4.2 5G Market in Aviation, By End Use

4.3 5G Market in Aviation, By Technology

4.4 5G Market in Aviation, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for a Better Flight Experience

5.2.1.2 Need for Fast Internet Connectivity

5.2.1.3 Use of 5G in IoT

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Deployment of Flying Taxis & Delivery Drones

5.2.2.2 Increasing Focus on Smart Cabins

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Technology Limitations to Support Consistent High-Speed Connections

5.2.3.2 Difficulty in Sharing Spectrum Bands

5.2.3.3 Huge Investment Involved in Developing 5G Infrastructure

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Adoption of 5G Technology, By Country

6.3 5G in Aviation Use Cases

6.3.1 5G for Air Taxis

6.3.2 5G in Airlines: Gogo 5G

6.3.3 5G in Aerospace Production

6.3.4 5G at Airports

6.3.5 5G Service Robots: Tellu

6.3.6 5G Drones

6.4 5G Direct Air-To-Ground Communications Requirements for Airlines

6.5 Prospective Airlines to Offer 5G In-Flight Network, By Region

7 5G Market in Aviation, By End Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 5G Infrastructure for Airport

7.2.1 Passenger, Cargo & Baggage

7.2.1.1 Need for Fast Internet-Connected Ground Operators to Send Across Real-Time Data About Baggage and Gates is Expected to Fuel the Growth of 5G Infrastructure for Airport

7.2.2 Air Traffic Control/Air Traffic Management

7.2.2.1 Introduction of Nextgen Air Traffic System is Anticipated to Grow the Demand for 5G Infrastructure for Airport

7.2.3 Communication & Security

7.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Good Voice Communication and High-Speed Internet Connection By Passengers at Airports Will Fuel the Growth of 5G Infrastructure for Airport

7.2.4 Demand for 5G Infrastructure for Airport

7.2.4.1 Rise in Development of Smart Connected Airports is Anticipated to Boost Growth of New Airports Demand for 5G

7.3 5G Infrastructure for Aircraft

7.3.1 Flight Operations

7.3.1.1 Applications of 5G, Such as Fast Data Streaming and Real-Time Health Monitoring, are Expected to Fuel the Growth of 5G Infrastructure for Aircraft

7.3.2 Drone Operations

7.3.2.1 5G is Anticipated to Speed the Acquisition of Real-Time Data of Passenger Drones/Evtol Aircraft/Air Taxis for Ground Station Operators

7.3.3 Demand for 5G Infrastructure for Aircraft

7.3.3.1 Rise in Development of Connected Aircrafts is Expected to Fuel Growth of New Aircrafts Demand for 5G

8 5G Market in Aviation, By Communication Infrastructure

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small Cells

8.2.1 Improved Capacity and Increased Coverage of 5G Services Through Small Cells are Anticipated to Drive Small Cells Segment

8.3 Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

8.3.1 Growing Demand for Continuous On-Connectivity is Expected to Fuel the DAS Segment's Growth

9 5G Market in Aviation, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC) and Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)

9.2.1 Need for A Latent Free 5G Connection is Anticipated to Fuel the Growth of URLLC/MMTC

9.3 Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

9.3.1 Demand for In-Flight Entertainment & Real-Time Air Traffic Alerts is Expected to Drive the Growth of EMBB

9.4 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

9.4.1 Need to Reduce Last Mile Connectivity Expenditure is Anticipated to Boos the Growth of FWA

10 5G Services Market in Aviation, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Airport Operations

10.2.1 Need for High-Speed Connectivity By Passengers Waiting in Airports is Anticipated to Fuel the Growth of 5G Services Market in Airport Operations

10.3 Aircraft Operations

10.3.1 Rise in Demand for Better Flight Experience and Fast Internet Connection Throughout Flight Journey Will Fuel Growth of 5G Services Market in Aircraft Operations

11 5G Market in Aviation, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Increasing Investment for 5G in Aviation By Key Players in US Such as At&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, and Charter

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Rise in Testing of 5G Technology By Canadian Telecom Operators

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 UK is Ahead in Implementation of 5G Infrastructure at Airports

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 German Telecom Company Deutsche Telekom (Dt) is Conducting Extensive R&D Activity in the Field of 5G Technology

11.3.3 Spain

11.3.3.1 Orange Sa A French Multinational Telecommunications Corporation, is Expected to Help Spain Deploy 5G Network at Airports and Smart Cities

11.3.4 France

11.3.4.1 France is Focusing on Collaborations With Nokia to Develop 5G Network for Industries Such as Aviation

11.3.5 Turkey

11.3.5.1 Turkey's Largest Telecom Carrier Turkcell Declared Its Intention to Join Hands With Huawei to Build A 5G-Oriented All-Cloud Core Network.

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.3.6.1 Increasing Developments of 5G Infrastructure in Rest of European Countries Will Drive the 5G Market

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 China is Leader in Providing 5G Technologies Due to Presence of 5G Technology Providers Huawei and China Mobile

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Rising Focus of Government in Development of 5G Infrastructure at Airports

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.3.1 Faster Adoption of Technology and Implementation of 5G Enabled Network

11.4.4 India

11.4.4.1 Reliance, Airtel, Bsnl, Samsung and Nokia are Adopting Organic Strategies to Build 5G Network Infrastructure for India

11.4.5 Australia

11.4.5.1 Telstra Australia's Largest Telecommunications Company, Indicated Its Plan to have 200 5G-Ready Sites By 2019 in Australia

11.4.6 Rest of APAC

11.4.6.1 Countries Such as Singapore and Thailand are Closer to the Launch of 5G Network Because of the Active Participation of Government Bodies.

11.5 Middle East

11.5.1 UAE

11.5.1.1 Etisalat Plans to Introduce 5G Network Services in the New Midfield Terminal Building (MTB) of the Abu Dhabi International Airport

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia's Cross-Border City Neom Implemented 5G Network at Its Airport

11.5.3 Rest of Middle East

11.5.3.1 Rising Demand for Good Flight Experience and Faster In-Flight Connectivity in International and Domestic Airlines

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Latin America

11.6.1.1 The Telecommunication Industry in Latin America Offers 4G Services and has Started Initial Discussions on 5G Technology

11.6.2 Africa

11.6.2.1 Mtn and Vodacom Already Planning to Bring 5G By Partnering With Ericsson and Zte in Africa

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2020

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 New Product Launches

12.4.2 Contracts

12.4.3 Other Strategies

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Huawei

13.2 Ericsson

13.3 Nokia Corporation

13.4 Cisco Systems

13.5 Panasonic Avionics Corporation

13.6 Gogo

13.7 Global Eagle Entertainment

13.8 ONEWEB

13.9 Aeromobile Communications

13.10 Smartsky Networks

13.11 Inseego Corp.

13.12 Intelsat

