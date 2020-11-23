Global 5G Market in Aviation Market Outlook to 2027: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 48.85%

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Market in Aviation - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global 5G Market in Aviation market accounted for $0.22 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 48.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors such as the need for high-speed internet connectivity and rising command for an enhanced flight experience are propelling the market growth. However, the high initial investment involved in expanding 5g infrastructure is hampering the market growth.



5G in aviation market will be capable to support the hastily rising number of connected and smart devices in both the consumer context and industry. On the consumer side, users will experience reliable and fast communication and new real-time applications such as virtual or augmented reality and highly responsive gaming. Vehicles and their sensors will be continuously connected to both each other (V2V) and also to local infrastructure (V2I) enabling efficient, safer, and autonomous driving.



Based on the technology, the enhanced mobile broadband (EMBB) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the applications such as games with 3D and 4K resolutions, instantaneous air traffic alerts, in-flight entertainment, and quick internet access for latent-free cloud access. There is an increasing demand for better flight experience, which, in turn, is driving the demand for EMBB technology used in in-flight 5G connectivity.



By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to it has a high demand for air travel, and there is tremendous growth in air passenger traffic. The rise in passenger traffic is leading to an increase in demand for good internet connectivity in airports as well as aircraft. Besides, the rise of connected aircraft and smart airports in this region is boosting the growth of the regional market.



Some of the key players profiled in the 5G Market in Aviation Market include ONEWEB, Aeromobile Communications, Cisco Systems, Global Eagle Entertainment, Gogo, Huawei, Inseego Corp., Nokia Corporation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Smartsky Networks, Ericsson, Intelsat, Samsung, At&T, and Monaco Telecom.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global 5G Market in Aviation Market, By Communication Infrastructure

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Small cell

5.3 Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

5.4 Radio Access Network (RAN)



6 Global 5G Market in Aviation Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC) and Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)

6.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

6.4 Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)



7 Global 5G Market in Aviation Market, By Connectivity Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Air-to-Ground Communication

7.3 Ground-to-Ground Communication



8 Global 5G Market in Aviation Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aircraft Operations

8.3 Airport Operations



9 Global 5G Market in Aviation Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 5G Infrastructure for Aircraft

9.2.1 Drone Operations

9.2.2 Flight Operations

9.3 5G Infrastructure for Airport

9.3.1 Communication & Security

9.3.2 Passenger, Cargo & Baggage

9.3.3 Air Traffic Control/Air Traffic Management



10 Global 5G Market in Aviation Market, By Geography



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 ONEWEB

12.2 Aeromobile Communications

12.3 Cisco Systems

12.4 Global Eagle Entertainment

12.5 Gogo

12.6 Huawei

12.7 Inseego Corp.

12.8 Nokia Corporation

12.9 Panasonic Avionics Corporation

12.10 Smartsky Networks

12.11 Ericsson

12.12 Intelsat

12.13 Samsung

12.14 At&T

12.15 Monaco Telecom



