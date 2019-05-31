Global 5G Markets Report 2019: Ushering in an Age of Boundless Connectivity and Intelligent Automation

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G: The Emerging Digital Frontier" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A digital transformation wave is being experienced across almost every industry. Industries are forming partnerships to develop solutions by utilizing diversified areas of expertise, and exploring new business models.



This transformation demands new requirements on connectivity and is setting the stage for the next generation of wireless access technology, 5G. The increasing demand for broadband services over mobile networks from consumers and businesses will require innovative networks, new frequency bands, and improved core wireless technologies. The requirement for high reliability and low latency in mission-critical applications, such as remote surgery, connected cars, and industrial automation will be a key driver for 5G.



5G is a combination of speed, latency, and reliability that will elevate and enrich the end user experience. 5G will be a key connectivity enabler for Internet-of-Things (IoT) ecosystems by providing significantly lower latency. It will provide industries customized connectivity in order to meet customer needs, thereby driving innovative business models. 5G will address a much wider range of spectrum bands, use cases, and services and will open other revenue streams for operators. 5G will have a huge impact on operators wherein they will need to overcome the barriers of spectrum and network topology to make themselves ready for commercial launch.



In brief, this research service covers the following points:

An Overview of 5G

Drivers for 5G Adoption

5G - Innovation Landscape

5G Potential Applications and Use Cases

Role of 5G in Manufacturing

Challenges and Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Key Findings



2.0 5G - An Introduction

2.1 User Experience = Speed + Latency + Reliability

2.2 Sub Techs will Act as the Foundation for 5G Networks

2.3 Network Slicing will Play a Very Important Role in 5G Implementation across Industry Verticals

2.4 Exponential Rise in Data Volumes is a Key Factor Driving the Adoption of 5G

2.5 Three Core Elements of 5G - eMBB, mMTC, and URLLC



3.0 5G - Innovation Landscape

3.1 China Is Determined to Play a Major role in Setting up 5G working Standards

3.2 5G Research Hotbeds

3.3 5G Technology Roadmap - Where does 5G Stand Today?



4.0 5G Potential Use Cases

4.1 5G Wireless Networks Will become the Actual Means of Internet Access for Various Industry Sectors in the Developing and Developed Markets

4.2 5G Potential Use Cases - A Snapshot



5.0 5G in Manufacturing

5.1 Role of 5G in Manufacturing

5.2 5G Will Act as a Key Enabler for Industry 4.0

5.3 Manufacturers Need to be Active Partners of Digital Transformation to Remain at the Forefront of 5G Innovation



6.0 Key Initiatives

6.1 Key Projects



7.0 Companies to Action

7.1 5G Key Technology Vendors

7.2 Operators are Focusing on Early 5G Applications in the Bands above 24 GHz and below 6 GHz



8.0 Challenges and Strategic Recommendations

8.1 Confusion over Standard Global 5G Norms is Hindering the Smooth Adoption of 5G Technology across the Globe

8.2 Telco Community is Slowly Becoming More Proactive in Negotiating 5G Technology Development and Standards



9.0 Industry Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kjozt7

