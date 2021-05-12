Global 5G Module Markets Report 2021: FWA CPE/Router/Mobile Hotspot, Head-mounted Display, Notebook PC, Drone, Internet of Vehicle

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Potential of the 5G Module Market from the Perspective of End Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the development of several major 5G end devices, including network communication devices such as FWA CPE (Fixed Wireless Access Customer Premises Equipment), router, and mobile hotspot, head-mounted display, notebook PC, drone, and internet of vehicles; summarizes the development of major players in these sectors, and explores growth potential of the worldwide 5G module market accordingly.

Following the launch of commercial 5G networks, in addition to smartphones, a wide range of 5G devices has been commercialized in the market. 5G modules not only equip end devices with 5G connectivity but also help vendors develop new products and accelerate commercialization.

List of Topics

Development of 5G modules and includes list of latest 5G products

Development of FWA CPE/Reuter/mobile hotspot devices, touching on status and product strategies of leading players such as MediaTek, Netgear, Inseego, and US and European telecoms

Development of head-mounted display devices, touching on status and product strategies of leading players such as Qualcomm, Microsoft, Vuzix, Apple, Verizon, LGU+, SK, and Vodafone

Development of notebook PCs, touching on status and product strategies of leading players such as Qualcomm, MediaTek, Lenovo, HP, and Dell

Development of drones, touching on status of leading players such as DJI, AEE, Verizon/BT, Deutsche Telekom, Amazon/Wing/UPS, and Bosch/Siemens

Development of internet of vehicles, touching on status and product strategies of leading players such as Huawei, Qualcomm, Verizon, Softbank, Telefonica, and China Mobile

Key Topics Covered:

1. Development of 5G Modules

2. Growth Potential of 5G Modules Used in Major End Devices

2.1 FWA CPE/Router/Mobile Hotspot

2.1.1 Product Development

2.1.2 New and Potential Product Applications

2.1.3 Leading International Vendors' Development

2.2 Head-mounted Display

2.2.1 Product Development

2.2.2 New and Potential Product Applications

2.2.3 Leading International Vendors' Development

2.3 Notebook PC

2.3.1 Product Development

2.3.2 New and Potential Product Applications

2.3.3 Leading International Vendors' Development

2.4 Drone

2.4.1 Product Development

2.4.2 New and Potential Product Applications

2.4.3 Leading International Vendors' Development

2.5 Internet of Vehicle

2.5.1 Product Development

2.5.2 New and Potential Product Applications

2.5.3 Leading International Vendors' Development

3. Analyst's Perspective

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

AEE Technology

Amazon

Apple

AT&T

BAIC Group

BT

BYD

Casa Systems

China Mobile

D-Link

Daimler

Dell

Deutsche Telekom

DJI

Dongfeng Motor

Facebook

FastWeb

FAW Group

Ford

Google

Gruppo TIM

HP

HTC

Huawei

Inseego

Jorjin Technologies

KT

Lenovno

LG

MediaTek

Microsoft

Netgear

Nokia

Nreal

NTT DoCoMo

Orange

Platforms

Qualcomm

Renovo

SAIC Motor

Samsung

Savari

Schneider Electric

Siemens

SK Telecom

Skyward

Softbank

Stratospheric

Telefonica

Telenor

Telia

UPS

Verizon

Verizon

Vodafone

Volkswagen

Vuzix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m2x8zj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

