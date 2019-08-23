Global 5G Optimization Markets Research 2019: Enterprise and Industrial Customers will Demand Automated Allocation of Network Resources including Network Slicing and Edge Computing Orchestration

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Optimization by Network Slicing, Mobile Edge Computing, and Intent Based Networking 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates enabling technologies and the market outlook for 5G Network slicing. It provides analysis of the market opportunities including Configuration Management, Performance Management, Service Level Agreements, and more. It also includes 5G Network Slicing by specific use cases such as Smart Manufacturing, which includes Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Monitoring, and Network Monitoring. This includes market size through 2024.

This research also evaluates the 5G ecosystem including Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) computing infrastructure providers, managed services vendors, carriers and OTT providers. Our MEC analysis includes a focus on company strategies and offerings relative to current and anticipated future market needs. It also provides a quantitative analysis of the MEC market including segmentation by industry vertical, region of the world, application, and services. It also provides forecasts for MEC based streaming data and real-time data analytics.

This research also provides market forecasts for 2019 to 2024 globally and regionally as well as by technology and solution. This includes Infrastructure (Hardware, Software, Components, and Services - further broken down by programs, API, and SDK), Solutions/Applications, Deployment Type, Degree of Virtualization (Physical Network, Virtual Network, and Hybrid Network), Network Type (WAN, MAN, LAN, PAN), Connection Type (Wired and Wireless - further broken down by 3G, LTE, and 5G), Artificial Intelligence Type (Deep Machine Learning, Deep Neural Network, Machine Vision System, Predictive Analytics, NLP and Voice Recognition), Organization Type (SMB, Enterprise, Government), and Industry Verticals (Automotive, Financial, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Automation, Telecom and IT, and more).



Additionally, it provides quantitative analysis and forecasts for the impact of edge computing and IoT upon the intent-driven networking market. This includes both Cellular/3GPP NB-IoT and non-cellular LPWAN (i.e. Sigfox, LoRa, Weightless, Ingenu). It also provides quantitative analysis and forecasts for the market for securing IBN (e.g. the intent-driven networking security market). It includes quantitative analysis and forecasts for special integration areas such as IBN support for networking involved with autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and more.



Key Findings:

Network automation and orchestration will reach nearly $490M by 2024

by 2024 Intent-based networking will fundamentally transform data center operations

Network slicing and edge computing must work together to support optimization

Combination of AI and IoT (AIoT) will add significant value to Intent-Based Networking

Future 5G networks will be fully automated including dynamic resource allocation for QoE

Key Topics Covered:



5G Technology Development and Market Deployment



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction to 5G Technology



3 5G Enabling Technologies



4 5G Regulatory Contributor



5 5G Service Applications in M2M and IoT Environment



6 5G Ecosystem



7 5G Standardization and Research



8 5G Vendors and Company Analysis



9 5G Investment and Subscription Forecast



10 5G Implications for Telecom Industry



11 Conclusions and Recommendations



Evolution of LTE and 5G Technologies and Capabilities



1 Introduction



2 5G Technology: Network Planning, Implementation, and Applications



3 5G Initiatives, R&D, and Field Trials



4 Conclusions and Recommendations



5 Appendix: Supporting Technologies



Network Slicing Capabilities and Market



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 5G Network Slicing Market Analysis and Forecasts



4 Conclusions and Recommendations



Multi-access Edge Computing in 5G Networks



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture



4 MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities



5 MEC Ecosystem



6 MEC Application and Service Strategies



7 MEC Market Forecasts 2019 - 2024



8 Conclusions and Recommendations



9 Appendix: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue 2019 - 2024



Intent Based Networking Market: IBN by Technology, Infrastructure, Solutions, Deployment Type, Network and Connection, Organization Type, and Industry Verticals



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Intent Based Networking Technology and Market Analysis



4 Intent Based Networking Company Analysis



5 Intent Based Networking Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024



6 Conclusions and Recommendations



