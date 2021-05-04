Global 5G Smart Antenna Market 2021-2026: Multiple Input Multiple Output Smart Antennas Represent the Fastest-growing Type

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Smart Antenna Market by Type (Switched Multi-Beam Antenna and Adaptive Array Antenna), Technology (SIMO, MISO, and MIMO), Use Case, Application, and Region 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the 5G smart antenna market including key players, technologies, and solutions. This includes analysis of product and service strategy for smart antenna vendors.

The report evaluates the role and importance of smart antennas in terms of 5G network optimization including data speed coverage enhancement and quality of service preservation. The report evaluates and provides forecasts for the smart antenna market by type (SIMO, MISO, MIMO), frequency range (FR1 and FR2), connectivity, and applications. It also assesses 5G smart antenna support of IoT solutions, providing forecasts for applications and services. The report includes revenue forecasts as well as projected smart antenna shipments from 2021 to 2026.

Select Report Findings

The market for 5G smart antennas in IoT will reach $7.1B by 2026

by 2026 5G will provide continuous mobility largely within only metropolitan areas

Multiple Input Multiple Output smart antennas represent the fastest-growing type

In addition to network optimization, smart antennas reduce energy needs and other resources

5G antennas will be an absolute requirement to support the smart cities market and related services

In terms of frequency ranges, FR1 will lead through 2026, but FR2 is growing nearly three times as fast at CAGR of 37.7%

5G antennas will be found virtually everywhere in metropolitan areas, but it will not be enough. While dramatically increased coverage will surely support many early 5G applications, such as fixed wireless (ISP alternative, backhaul, and fronthaul), it will not be enough to support continuous 5G mobility coverage. This will be vitally important for certain applications such as self-driving cars and connected vehicle services that often require high bandwidth on-demand.

Accordingly, 5G smart antennas will concentrate RF signals where they are needed most through a technology known as beamforming, which focuses a narrow beam to exactly where it is needed rather than emanating the same energy in a broad area. Beamforming is especially useful for 5GNR as the higher frequency mmWave RF is subject to fading over distance and attenuation loss caused by hitting objects (buildings, cars, foliage, etc.).



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Smart Antenna Types

3.1.1 Switched Multi-beam Antennas

3.1.2 Adaptive Array Antennas

3.2 Digital Antenna Array

3.3 5G NR Infrastructure and Active Antennas

3.4 Mobile Device Antennas

3.5 System Connectivity

3.6 Adaptive Beamforming

3.7 5G MIMO Multiple Input/Multiple Output

3.8 Digital Signal Processing

3.9 Software Re-Programmability

3.10 Software Defined Radio

3.11 Smart Antennas Application Sectors

3.12 Smart Antennas in IoT

3.13 Machine Learning and Artificial Neural Network

4. 5G Smart Antenna Market Dynamics

4.1 5G Smart Antenna Market Drivers

4.2 5G Smart Antenna Market Challenges

4.3 5G Smart Antenna Solution Considerations

4.4 5G Smart Antenna Use Case Analysis

5. 5G Smart Antenna Ecosystem Analysis

6. 5G Smart Antenna Market Analysis and Forecasts

6.1 Global 5G Smart Antenna Market 2021 - 2026

6.1.1 Total 5G Smart Antenna Market 2021 - 2026

6.1.1.1 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type 2021 - 2026

6.1.2 5G Smart Antennas by Frequency Range 2021 - 2026

6.1.3 5G Smart Antennas by Network Type 2021 - 2026

6.1.4 5G Smart Antennas by Technology 2021 - 2026

6.1.5 5G Smart Antennas by Connectivity System 2021 - 2026

6.1.6 5G Smart Antenna Market by Application 2021 - 2026

6.1.7 AI Embedded 5G Smart Antenna Market 2021 - 2026

6.1.7.1 Embedded 5G Smart Antennas by AI Technology 2021 - 2026

6.1.8 5G Smart Antenna Market in IoT 2021 - 2026

6.1.8.1 5G Smart Antenna Market in IoT by Application 2021 - 2026

6.2 Regional 5G Smart Antenna Market 2021 - 2026

6.2.1 5G Smart Antenna Market by Region 2021 - 2026

6.2.2 North America 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country

6.2.3 Europe 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country

6.2.4 APAC 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country

6.2.5 Latin America 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country

6.2.6 Middle East and Africa 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country

7. Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Airgain Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

ArrayComm LLC

Broadcom Inc.

California Amplifier Inc.

Cobham Antenna Systems

Comba Telecom

COMMSCOPE

Ericsson

Honeywell International Inc.

Intel Corporation

Laird Technologies

Leica Geosystems AG

Linx Technologies

LOCOSYS Technology Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

PCTEL Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Ruckus Networks

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)

Smart Antenna Technologies Ltd

ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ca7re1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

