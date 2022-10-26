Global 5G Tariff Bundle Report 2022: Allowances, Speeds, and Value-Added and How 5G Pricing Compares with 4G Pricing

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Tariff Bundle - Insight into 5G pricing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 4th edition of the 5G Tariff Tracker covers pricing for 40 countries and over 91 operators across the globe. Detailed information such as price in local currency and Euros, inclusive allowances, speeds, and Value-added and how 5G pricing compares with 4G pricing is provided in an easy-to-use format.

Additionally, there is an analysis provided in PowerPoint - 28 slides - comparing the new services launched and provide analysis across all offerings.



The Research finds that different approaches have been taken:

Charging a premium for 5G, with some waiving the charge for some months.

Launching a completely new set of price plans

Other charge the same as for 4G, make 5G only available to the upper-priced plans.

Make 5G available to the prepaid market, though very few operators.

Download speeds are as high as up to 2 Gbps, with the most common average advertised download speed now being 1,000 Mbps.

The majority of 5G plans are still based on data consumed rather than on download speed

Highest 5G price levels are to be found in the Middle East though also have the highest mobile data allowances.

though also have the highest mobile data allowances. MVNOs and sub-brand start to offer 5G to their client base

5G services are still at an emergent stage, with network coverage, the availability and the purchase cost of handsets acting as barriers to mass market deployment. The deployment of 5G already has been surprisingly widespread when compared with the early stage of 4G LTE.

In 2021, 5G is soon poised to enter the mainstream as more MNOs offer lower-cost entry-level packages and the availability of lower-cost 5G smartphones starts to improve later in 2020. These two trends have the potential to make 5G the transformative technology of the year.



Service Coverage

5G Postpaid smartphone plans

5G Prepaid smartphone plans

5G Mobile Broadband

5G Home Broadband plans

FWA

Countries Covered

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Romania

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

GCC

Bahrain

Kuwait

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

Hong Kong

Japan

New Zealand

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

Africa

South Africa

Americas

Canada

USA

