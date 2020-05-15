Global 5G Tariff Tracker 2020: Coverage of Pricing for 20 Countries and 40 Operators Across the Globe

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Tariff Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5G Tariff Tracker portfolio covers pricing for 20 countries and 40 operators across the globe. Detailed information such as price in local currency and Euros, inclusive allowances, speeds and how 5G pricing compares with 4G pricing is provided in an easy-to-use format.

Key benefits:



SnapShot: 5G vs. 4G deployments, pricing & speeds

SnapShot: New 5G pricing strategies

SnapShot: Approaches to 5G services

Geographical Coverage

The first edition covers operators as given below:

Europe

Austria : A1, Magenta

: A1, Magenta Cyprus : Cyta-Vodafone

: Cyta-Vodafone Finland : Elisa, Telia

: Elisa, Telia Germany : Telekom, Vodafone, O2

: Telekom, Vodafone, O2 Ireland : Eir

: Eir Italy : TIM, Vodafone

: TIM, Vodafone Norway : Telenor

: Telenor Romania : Orange

: Orange Spain : Vodafone

: Vodafone Switzerland : Sunrise, Swisscom

: Sunrise, Swisscom UK: 3 UK, EE, O2, and Vodafone

GCC

Bahrain : Batelco, STC

: Batelco, STC Kuwait : Zain, Ooredoo

: Zain, Ooredoo Qatar : Ooredoo, Vodafone

: Ooredoo, Vodafone Saud Arabia : STC, Zain

: STC, Zain UAE: Du, Etisalat

A-P

Australia : Optus, Telstra

: Optus, Telstra S. Korea: LG Uplus, KT, SK Telecom

Americas

USA : AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon

