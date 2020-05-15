Global 5G Tariff Tracker 2020: Coverage of Pricing for 20 Countries and 40 Operators Across the Globe
The 5G Tariff Tracker portfolio covers pricing for 20 countries and 40 operators across the globe. Detailed information such as price in local currency and Euros, inclusive allowances, speeds and how 5G pricing compares with 4G pricing is provided in an easy-to-use format.
Key benefits:
- SnapShot: 5G vs. 4G deployments, pricing & speeds
- SnapShot: New 5G pricing strategies
- SnapShot: Approaches to 5G services
Geographical Coverage
The first edition covers operators as given below:
Europe
- Austria: A1, Magenta
- Cyprus: Cyta-Vodafone
- Finland: Elisa, Telia
- Germany: Telekom, Vodafone, O2
- Ireland: Eir
- Italy: TIM, Vodafone
- Norway: Telenor
- Romania: Orange
- Spain: Vodafone
- Switzerland: Sunrise, Swisscom
- UK: 3 UK, EE, O2, and Vodafone
GCC
- Bahrain: Batelco, STC
- Kuwait: Zain, Ooredoo
- Qatar: Ooredoo, Vodafone
- Saud Arabia: STC, Zain
- UAE: Du, Etisalat
A-P
- Australia: Optus, Telstra
- S. Korea: LG Uplus, KT, SK Telecom
Americas
- USA: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon
