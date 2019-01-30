Global $6.11 Bn Medical Lasers System Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Surgeries
The "Medical Lasers System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Medical Lasers market accounted for $1.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.11 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for non-invasive cosmetic surgeries, growing awareness about the safety of these procedures and technological advancements in the process are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, the risks associated with these procedures such as infection, scarring, bleeding and change in skin color are some of the factors hindering the market growth.
Medical lasers are medical devices used for the treatment of various diseases and tissue removal. The increase in incidence in a variety of diseases, such as cardiovascular, urological, skin problems, and eye-related diseases, has resulted in the rise in acceptance of medical lasers as they provide non-invasive treatment. Furthermore, increased significance to aesthetics has led to adoption of various medical lasers in cosmetic surgeries.
Based on Application, the Gynecology segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. Application of these products in gynecology field mainly for cervical erosions, and in the field of infertility offers exclusive properties which are anticipated to propel the growth over the forecast period.
Geographically, North America market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market in North America is being driven by the high prevalence of chronic disorders such as diabetes and obesity.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Medical Lasers Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Diode laser systems
5.3 Solid state laser systems
5.3.1 Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers
5.3.2 Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers
5.3.3 Neodynium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers
5.3.4 Potassium Titanyl Phosphate (KTP)
5.3.5 Alexandrite Lasers
5.3.6 Ruby Lasers
5.4 Gas lasers systems
5.4.1 CO2 Lasers
5.4.2 Argon Lasers
5.4.3 Krypton Lasers
5.4.4 Metal Vapor (Cu and Au) Lasers
5.4.5 Helium-Neon Lasers
5.4.6 Excimer Lasers
5.5 Dye lasers systems
6 Global Medical Lasers Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Dermatology
6.3 Urology
6.4 Dentistry
6.5 Gynecology
6.6 Cardiovascular
6.7 Ophthalmology
6.8 Rheumatology
6.9 Traumatology
6.10 Other Applications
6.10.1 Gastroenterology
7 Global Medical Lasers Market, By Geography
7.1 Introduction
7.2 North America
7.3 Europe
7.4 Asia Pacific
7.5 South America
7.6 Middle East & Africa
8 Key Developments
8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
8.3 New Product Launch
8.4 Expansions
8.5 Other Key Strategies
9 Company Profiling
- Alcon Laboratories Inc
- American Medical Systems Inc
- Bioform Medical Inc
- Biolase Inc
- biolitec
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Bausch & Lomb Holdings Inc
- Cardiogenesis Corporation
- Cutera
- Cynosure
- Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd
- IRIDEX Corp
- Lumenis Ltd
- Medelux
- Novartis AG
- Photomedex Inc
- Quanta System
- Spectranetics Corporation
- Syneron Medical
