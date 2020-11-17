Global $6.62 Billion Busbar Protection Market Outlook to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Busbar Protection - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global busbar Protection Market accounted for $3.55 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $6.62 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Increasing investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure and operational benefits of busbar protection relays are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a delay in grid expansion projects is restraining the market growth. Moreover, adoption of HVDC technology and increased investments in smart grids and energy systems would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Busbar protection is a protection scheme meant to protect the busbar from an electrical fault. Various feeders are connected to a busbar through circuit breaker in any of the bus configuration. Busbar protection scheme incorporates busbar differential relay which may either be high impedance or low impedance differential relay. There are different and the number of busbar protection schemes, the most popular amongst are differential protection, frame-earth protection, reverse-blocking/interlocking protection.

Based on impedance, the low impedance segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing investment in the smart grid and smart substation. Modern microprocessor-based low-impedance busbar protection relays utilize sophisticated algorithms to detect faults in the bus bar schemes. The system can be configured as de-centralized busbar protection system and centralized busbar protection system. By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

The growth of the Asia-Pacific busbar protection market can be attributed to the increasing investment in grid expansion projects from countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Some of the key players profiled in the busbar Protection Market include ABB, Andritz, basler Electric, benchmarking, Eaton, Erlphase Power Technologies, GE, Mitsubishi Electric, NR Electric, Schneider Electric, SEL, Siemens, Toshiba and ZIV.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End-user Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Busbar Protection Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Centralized

5.3 Decentralized



6 Global Busbar Protection Market, By Conductor

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aluminum

6.3 Brass

6.4 Copper



7 Global Busbar Protection Market, By Impedance

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High Impedance

7.3 Low Impedance

7.4 Medium Impedance



8 Global Busbar Protection Market, By Voltage

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Extra High Voltage

8.3 High Voltage (Above 801 A)

8.4 Low Voltage (Up to 125 A)

8.5 Medium Voltage (126 A to 800 A)



9 Global Busbar Protection Market, By Sales Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Distributor

9.3 Direct Sales



10 Global Busbar Protection Market, By End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Utilities

10.3 Residential

10.4 Transportations

10.4.1 Metros

10.4.2 Railways

10.5 Industries

10.5.1 Cement and Chemicals

10.5.2 Metal & Mining

10.5.3 Oil & Gas



11 Global Busbar Protection Market, By Geography



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launches

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 ABB

13.2 Andritz

13.3 Basler Electric

13.4 Benchmarking

13.5 Eaton

13.6 Erlphase Power Technologies

13.7 GE

13.8 Mitsubishi Electric

13.9 NR Electric

13.10 Schneider Electric

13.11 SEL

13.12 Siemens

13.13 Toshiba

13.14 ZIV



