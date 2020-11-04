Global $6.7 Billion Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market to 2025: Use of Biosensors for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis & Adoption to Advanced Therapeutics

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market 2020-2025 by Product, Test Type, Disease, End-user, Geography and Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff's Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is estimated to be USD 4.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.7 Bn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 9.3%.



Disorders related to the immune system usually occur due to low activity or overactivity of the immune system. An autoimmune disease is a disorder wherein one's immune system attacks the body and destroys its body tissue. There have been around 80 different types of autoimmune disorders being identified of which multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis are fairly common.



Factors such as a rise in the incidence of autoimmune disease have been a major driver for the growth of the market of autoimmune drugs. However, the costs associated with the therapeutics is expected to hamper the market growth.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

High incidence and prevalence of autoimmune diseases

Increasing awareness about autoimmune diseases

Growth in the number of research activities on autoimmune diseases

Restraints

High capital requirements

Slow diagnostic result in turnaround times

Lack of skilled healthcare practitioners

Opportunities

Presence of favorable government initiatives

Technological innovation in the form of lab automation

Trends

Use of biosensors for autoimmune disease diagnosis

Adoption to advanced therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables & Assay Kits

6.3 Instruments



7 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Test Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Routine Laboratory Tests

7.3 Inflammatory Markers

7.4 Autoantibodies and Immunologic Tests

7.5 Other Tests



8 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Disease

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rheumatoid Arthritis

8.3 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

8.4 Sjogren's Syndrome

8.5 Thyroiditis

8.6 Scleroderma

8.7 Other Diseases



9 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Clinical Laboratories

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Other End Users



10 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Fundings



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.2 Siemens

12.3 Abbott

12.4 Danaher

12.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.6 Grifols

12.7 Trinity Biotech

12.8 Werfen

12.9 Hycor Biomedical

12.10 Euroimmun

12.11 Oncimmune

12.12 Htg Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

12.13 Seramun Diagnostica Gmbh

12.14 Exagen Inc.

12.15 Cambridge Life Sciences Limited

12.16 Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L

12.17 Orgentec Diagnostika

12.18 Kronus

12.19 Erba Group

12.20 Aesku.Group Gmbh & Co. Kg

12.21 Roche Diagnostics

12.22 SQI Diagnostics, Inc.

12.23 EUROIMMUN AG

12.24 AESKU.Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG

12.25 Inova Diagnostics



