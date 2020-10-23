Global $6.7 Billion Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market to 2025
Oct 23, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 The "Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global revenue generated by Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems in 2020 was $6.7 billion, owing to growing need for automation in the supply chain industry, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.
Unit Load and Mini Load Systems account for 54% of the market in 2020 and are projected to grow at a high rate of 7.9% through 2026. APAC is the market leader in 2020 accounting for 38% of the market. The region is expected to grow at the highest rate of 7.4% through 2026.
What are the major applications for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems?
Typical Industry applications include Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Distribution Centers, Food and Beverage, Warehouses, Manufacturing, Fulfillment Centers, Semiconductors and Electronics, Aerospace, Life Sciences, E-Commerce, Automotive and many more.
Who are the Major Players in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market?
The companies referred to in the market research report include Daifuku Co. Ltd, SSI Schaefer Group, Siemens, Knapp AG, Bosch Rexroth, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Swisslog Holding AG, Mecalux SA, Vanderlande Industries, Beumer Group, Dematic GmbH and more than 25 companies.
What is the report scope?
The report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2018-2024.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Overview
1.1. Definitions and Scope
2. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Executive summary
2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company
2.2. Key Trends by type of Application
2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography
3. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market
3.1. Comparative analysis
3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies
3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis
3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies
3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies
3.1.5. Pricing Analysis
4. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Startup companies Scenario Premium
4.1. Top 10 startup company Analysis by
4.1.1. Investment
4.1.2. Revenue
4.1.3. Market Shares
4.1.4. Market Size and Application Analysis
4.1.5. Venture Capital and Funding Scenario
5. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Industry Market Entry Scenario Premium
5.1. Regulatory Framework Overview
5.2. New Business and Ease of Doing business index
5.3. Case studies of successful ventures
5.4. Customer Analysis - Top 10 companies
6. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market Forces
6.1. Drivers
6.2. Constraints
6.3. Challenges
6.4. Porters five force model
7. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Strategic analysis
7.1. Value chain analysis
7.2. Opportunities analysis
7.3. Product life cycle
7.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share
8. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
8.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis
8.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research
8.3. Product Segment Analysis
8.3.1. Introduction
8.3.2. Unit Load
8.3.2.1. Unit-Load ASRS Crane
8.3.2.1.1 Confined Aisle
8.3.2.1.2. Movable Aisle
8.3.2.2. Unit-Load ASRS Shuttle
8.3.3. Mini Load
8.3.3.1. Mini-Load ASRS Crane
8.3.3.1.1. Mini-Load ASRS Lifting Beam
8.3.3.2. One Level Shuttle ASRS
8.3.3.3. 3D Shuttle ASRS
8.3.3.3.1. Horizontal Carousels
8.3.3.3.2. Vertical Carousels
8.3.3.3.3. Vertical Lift Module
8.3.3.4. Vertical Sorter
8.3.4. Others
9. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - By Equipment (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Storage and Retrieval Machines
9.2.1. Telescopic Forklifts
9.2.2. Manual Forklifts
9.2.3. Swing Reach Trucks
9.2.4. Turret Trucks
9.2.5. Narrow Aisle Forks
9.2.6. Rotating Forks
9.2.7. Others
9.3. Rack Structure
9.4. Conveyor Interface
9.5. Warehouse Control System
10. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - By Application (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Order Picking
10.3. Storage
10.4. Kitting
10.5. Consolidation
10.6. Assembly
10.7. Production
10.8. Replenishment
10.9. Security
10.10. Retail
11. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems - By End Use Industry(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
11.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis
11.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
11.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type
11.3.1. Aerospace
11.3.2. Automotive
11.3.3. Chemical
11.3.4. Food and Beverage
11.3.5. Semiconductor & Electronics
11.3.6. E-Commerce
11.3.7. Hospital
11.3.8. Jewelry
11.3.9. Life Science
11.3.10. Manufacturing
11.3.11. Medical Devices and Equipment
11.3.12. Paper
11.3.13. Pharmaceuticals
11.3.14. Plastics
11.3.15. Spare Parts Handling
11.3.16. Warehousing and Distribution
12. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
13. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Entropy
13.1. New product launches
13.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships
14. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Industry / Segment Competition landscape Premium
14.1. Market Share Analysis
14.1.1. Market Share by Country- Top companies
14.1.2. Market Share by Region- Top 10 companies
14.1.3. Market Share by type of Application - Top 10 companies
14.1.4. Market Share by type of Product / Product category- Top 10 companies
14.1.5. Market Share at global level- Top 10 companies
14.1.6. Best Practices for companies
15. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Key Company List by Country Premium
16. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market Company Analysis
16.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments
16.2. Daifuku Co. Ltd
16.3. SSI Schaefer Group
16.4. Siemens
16.5. Knapp AG
16.6. Bosch Rexroth
16.7. TGW Logistics Group GmbH
16.8. Swisslog Holding AG
16.9. Mecalux SA
16.10. Vanderlande Industries
16.11. Beumer Group
16.12. Dematic GmbH
