Global $6.7 Billion Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market to 2025

The global revenue generated by Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems in 2020 was $6.7 billion, owing to growing need for automation in the supply chain industry, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

Unit Load and Mini Load Systems account for 54% of the market in 2020 and are projected to grow at a high rate of 7.9% through 2026. APAC is the market leader in 2020 accounting for 38% of the market. The region is expected to grow at the highest rate of 7.4% through 2026.



What are the major applications for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems?



Typical Industry applications include Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Distribution Centers, Food and Beverage, Warehouses, Manufacturing, Fulfillment Centers, Semiconductors and Electronics, Aerospace, Life Sciences, E-Commerce, Automotive and many more.



Who are the Major Players in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market?



The companies referred to in the market research report include Daifuku Co. Ltd, SSI Schaefer Group, Siemens, Knapp AG, Bosch Rexroth, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Swisslog Holding AG, Mecalux SA, Vanderlande Industries, Beumer Group, Dematic GmbH and more than 25 companies.



What is the report scope?



The report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2018-2024.



