Global $60 Billion Automotive Seat Market to 2025 with Adient, Lear, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku, and Magna International Dominating
Nov 12, 2020, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Seats Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Automotive Seat Market is Projected to Grow to USD 60.0 Billion by 2025 from USD 51.9 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9%
Synthetic leather is estimated to be the fastest-growing trim material for the automotive seat market globally.
Synthetic leather its flexibility and multiple color options, allows OEMs to configure different types of interiors. It is widely used for car seats as it is cheaper than genuine leather. Asia Oceania is projected to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing synthetic leather market for automotive seats owing to customer inclination toward comfort & luxury features.
Synthetic leather has features such as toughness, flexibility, and resistance to abrasion and temperature, which drives its demand in the mid-range passenger car segment in the region. In developed countries such as Germany, France, and Spain, synthetic leather is being adopted as an eco-friendly substitute for genuine leather due to stringent environmental regulations and increasing public awareness.
The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a decline in production since the end of 2018, have had a severe impact on the entire automotive industry. This impact has caused a disruption in the export of automotive components, as well as the closure of manufacturing and assembly plants, globally. Major automotive players such as Fiat, Volkswagen, PSA Group, General Motors, and BMW have suspended production due to COVID-19.
The automotive seat market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players. The key players in the automotive seat industry are Adient Plc (US), Lear Corporation (US), Faurecia (France), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), and Magna International (Canada).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Pre- & Post-COVID-19 Scenario
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Vehicle Production
5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Suvs to Fuel Demand for Modular Seats
5.2.1.3 Increase in Demand for Luxury and Premium Vehicles
5.2.1.4 Impact of COVID-19: Increase in Demand for Aftermarket Seating Solutions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Modular Seats Compared to Conventional Seats
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Focus on Autonomous Cars and Increasing Preference for Ride Sharing
5.2.3.2 Impact of COVID-19: New Anti-Microbial Seating Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Development of Lighter Seats at a Low Cost
5.3 Supply Chain
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Automotive Seats Market Scenario
5.5.1 Most Likely Scenario
5.5.2 Low COVID-19 Impact Scenario
5.5.3 High COVID-19 Impact Scenario
5.6 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth
5.7 Average Selling Price Analysis of Automotive Seats, by Region
5.8 Trade Analysis
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Regulatory Landscape
6 Analyst's Recommendations
6.1 Asia Oceania Will be Key Market for Automotive Seats
6.2 Powered and Combination of Powered & Heated Seats - Key Focus Areas
6.3 Conclusion
7 Automotive Seats Market, by Seat Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Industry Insights
7.2 Bucket Seats
7.3 Bench/Split Bench Seat
8 Automotive Seats Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Standard Seats
8.3 Powered Seats
8.4 Heated & Powered Seats
8.5 Heated Seats
8.6 Heated & Memory Seats
8.7 Heated & Ventilated Seats
8.8 Heated, Ventilated, and Memory Seats
8.9 Heated, Ventilated, Memory, and Massage Seats
9 Automotive Seat Market, by Component
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.2 Armrest
9.3 Pneumatic System
9.4 Seat Belt
9.5 Seat Frame & Structure
9.6 Seat Headrest
9.7 Seat Height Adjuster
9.8 Seat Recliner
9.9 Seat Track
10 Automotive Seats Market, by Material
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 Steel
10.3 Aluminum
11 Automotive Seats Market, by Trim Material
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.2 Synthetic Leather
11.3 Genuine Leather
11.4 Fabric
12 Automotive Seats Market, by Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.2 Passenger Car
12.3 Light Commercial Vehicles
12.4 Heavy Trucks
12.5 Buses
13 Automotive Seats Market, by Electric & Hybrid Vehicle
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Research Methodology
13.1.2 Assumptions
13.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (Bev)
13.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Phev)
13.4 Fuel Cell Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Fcev)
14 Automotive Seats Market, by Off-Highway Vehicle
14.1 Introduction
14.1.1 Research Methodology
14.1.2 Assumptions
14.2 Construction/Mining Equipment
14.3 Agricultural Tractors
15 Automotive Seat Market, by Region
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 Automotive Seats Market: Market Share Analysis, 2019
16.3 Market Evolution Framework
16.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
16.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
16.6 Business Strategy Excellence
16.7 Strength of Product Portfolio
16.8 Business Strategy Excellence
16.9 Competitive Scenario
16.9.1 New Product Developments/Launches, 2018-2020
16.10 Right to Win
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Company Profiles
17.1.1 Adient plc
17.1.2 Lear Corporation
17.1.3 Faurecia
17.1.4 Toyota Boshoku Corporation
17.1.5 Magna International
17.1.6 TS Tech
17.1.7 Aisin Seiki
17.1.8 NHK Spring
17.1.9 Tachi-S
17.1.10 Gentherm
17.2 Additional Company Profiles
17.2.1 Europe
17.2.1.1 Brose Fahrzeugteile Se & Co. Kg
17.2.1.2 Grammer Ag
17.2.1.3 C.I.E.B. Kahovec
17.2.1.4 Phoenix Seating Limited
17.2.1.5 IGBauerhin GmbH
17.2.1.6 Sabelt
17.2.2 North America
17.2.2.1 Guelph Manufacturing
17.2.2.2 Camaco-Amvian
17.2.2.3 Freedman Seating Company
17.2.3 Asia Oceania
17.2.3.1 Daewon Kang
17.2.3.2 Tata Autocomp Systems
17.2.3.3 Summit Auto Seats
17.2.3.4 Harita Seating Systems Ltd.
17.2.3.5 Delta Kogyo Co., Ltd.
17.2.3.6 Bharat Seats Limited (BSL)
