Global $646 Million 5G in Defense Market to 2025 with Long-term Forecast to 2030

The global 5G in defense market is expected to grow from $39.62 million in 2020 to $71.24 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 79.82%.

5G In Defense Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global 5g in defense market.



Major players in the 5G in defense market are Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia Networks, Samsung, NEC, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies, Ligado Networks, Wind River Systems Inc., AT&T, and Qualcomm Technologies Inc.



The growth is mainly due to the high speed, low latency offered by 5G and growing adoption of autonomous and connected defense devices. The market is expected to reach $646.61 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 73.57%.



The 5G in defense market consists of sales of 5G technology and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing 5G technology and services for military and homeland security uses. 5G for defense is expected to improve reconnaissance, intelligence, and surveillance systems and processing, streamline logistics systems for increased efficiency and enable new methods of control and command. 5G in defense is used to transfer video, text, image, and voice data with faster bandwidth of 300 GHz to create data on demand for the battlefield.



The main types of communication infrastructure for 5G in defense are small cell, macro cell, radio access network (RAN). Small cell infrastructure uses wireless receivers and transmitters to provide network coverage to smaller areas. Macro cell provides radio coverage for cellular networks through large towers and antennas across a wider area. Radio Access Network (RAN) connects individual devices to other parts of a network through radio connections.

The various network technology in 5G in defense include software-defined networking (SDN), fog computing (FC), mobile edge computing (MEC), network functions virtualization (NFV). The different types of network used comprises enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), and massive machine type communications (MMTC). 5G in defense are used in areas such as military and homeland security.

The increasing use of autonomous systems and connected devices is expected to propel the growth of 5G in defense market during the forecast period. According to the Artificial Intelligence and National Security published by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) in November 2020, the US Army intended to deploy a variety of robotic combat vehicles (RCVs) with various autonomous capabilities, such as navigation, surveillance, and IED removal. These devices would accompany the optionally manned fighting vehicle.

The Navy has also established the rapid autonomy integration lab (RAIL) to design, evaluate, certify, and deploy new and upgraded autonomous systems. The 5G network is said to have increased the efficiency of autonomous systems by providing faster speeds and greater bandwidth. Therefore, a rise in the use of autonomous systems and connected devices attributing to their better and enhanced performance using the 5G network is expected to boost the growth of the 5G in defense market.



Major players operating in the industry are undertaking strategic collaborations for developing new technologies for the defense sector. Companies are focusing on developing technologies like 5G new radio (NR) and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology, which has high demand in the 5G in defense market.

For instance, in February 2021, Leonardo, an Italy-based company specializing in aerospace, defense, and security and O2, a UK-based telecommunications service provider announced a joint partnership to investigate the use of 5G private networks in defense and security market. Leonardo Scotland-based innovation and technology incubator center will work with O2 to highlight the benefits of 5G technology. O2 plans to offer a secure 5G private network as well as a variety of industry 4.0 applications for the evaluation.

Moreover, the Norwegian military is experimenting with 5G technologies, including advanced and demonstration programs including the 5G-VINNI project, which integrates and tests modern and stable speech and data systems in the defense slice. Many of these initiatives are being carried out in partnership with commercial stakeholders and companies.

