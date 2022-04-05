Global $65.6 Billion Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Markets and Applications Forecasts to 2026

DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Research Review on Antimicrobial Active Ingredients and their Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2021 Research Review of antimicrobial agents features a sampling of the quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance. It includes highlights of reports published in 2021 and early 2022 on the following markets -

Antimicrobial Coatings: Global Markets to 2026

Antimicrobial Fabric: Global Markets to 2026

Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics

The use of antimicrobial agents to prevent the spread of infections has increased in recent years. The market for antimicrobial agents and their applications is growing steadily across all regions, with emerging markets growing slightly faster.

Key Forecasts

The global market for antimicrobial coatings should grow from $3.4 billion in 2021 to $5.9 billion by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% for the period of 2021-2026. The global market for antimicrobial fabric should grow from $10.1 billion in 2021 to $11.8 billion by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% for the period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% for the period of 2021-2026. The global market for antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics should grow from $32.8 billion in 2021 to $47.9 billion by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword



Chapter 2 Antimicrobial Coatings: Global Markets to 2026

Introduction

Study and Objectives

Reason for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Related BCC Research Reports

Summary and Highlights

Market Overview

Difference between Antimicrobial, Antibacterial and Microbicidal Coatings

Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction and Overview

Chapter 3 Antimicrobial Fabric: Global Markets to 2026

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of This Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Technology Background, Regulations and Value Chain

Market Breakdown by Antimicrobial Agent

Synthetic Antimicrobial Agents

Natural Antimicrobial Agents

Market Breakdown by Application

Healthcare

Apparel

Home Textiles

Other Applications

Chapter 4 Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Overview of Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics

Market Trends

Industry Landscape

Future Trends and Innovations

Megatrends

Growth Drivers

Restraints

Regulatory Trends

Trade Statistics (Import/Export Data)

Porter's Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sk570k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets