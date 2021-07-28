Global $65.9 Bn Wireless Electronic Health Records Markets, 2018-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Electronic Health Records: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless electronic health record (EHR) market should reach $65.9 billion by 2026 from $28.8 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Report Scope

This report is designed to be a helpful business tool to provide a thorough evaluation of the wireless EHR market. The geographical scope is worldwide, with an emphasis on major markets such as the United States. This report identifies products by type, application, end user and specialty.

Within the global wireless EHR market by type, two general areas are identified - wireless EHR devices and wireless EHR software -with appropriate subsegments discussed. These include the following categories.

Although Europe, specifically the Nordic countries, was one of the early adopters of EHR technology, advanced EHR systems (that enable device connectivity) are more widespread in the U.S.

The wireless EHR market is expected to be driven by a combination of two key factors: government legislation and incentives. The benefits of device EHR connectivity are improved quality of care, the ability to trim healthcare costs in the wake of chronic diseases and an aging population, and the facilitation of accurate data device capture. According to the West Health Institute, an estimated $36 billion could be saved if medical devices were better integrated with IT systems.

However, the biggest challenge facing the wireless EHR market at present is the development of architecture and standards that would help enable device interoperability. Accordingly, key industry groups such as the Continua Health Alliance and Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) have emerged to create profiles that help promote medical device connectivity.

Further, standard development organizations (SDOs) such as ISO, CEN and HL7 are working on standardization in the field of health informatics to help promote interoperability.

The report exclusively includes wireless or mobile technologies with respect to the EHR market. Other allied markets such as the conventional EHR market and electronic medical record (EMR) markets are only covered for overall understanding of the market. However, in-depth market estimates of such markets and stand-alone remote patient monitoring devices are excluded from the scope of the study.

The Report Includes:

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026

Quantification of wireless electronic health records market based on EHR segment, type, medical specialty, EHR software and mobile technologies, application, end-user and region

Detailed description of evolution and business impact, key wireless EHR product categories and an overview of clinical trials, investment scenarios and strategic issues of the industry

Highlights of the current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players, including Abbott, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic, Oracle Corp. and Siemens

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Leading Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Overview and Technology Background

Wireless EHR Market Definitions and Overview

Evolution and Business Impact

Venture Capital Investments

Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets

Key Wireless EHR Product Categories

Stakeholders and Trends

Clinical Trials, Investment Scenario and Strategic Issues

Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Wireless EHR

Chapter 5 Global Market for Wireless EHR by Major Segment and Type

Wireless EHR Devices

Blood Glucose Meters

Blood Pressure Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Capnography

Neurological Monitoring

Stress Monitoring

Serotonin Biosensors

Holter Monitor

Apnea and Sleep Monitor

Multiparameter Patient Monitors

Pediatric Growth Trackers

Coagulation Monitors

Peak Flow Meter

Thermometers

Smart Infusion Pumps

Wireless EHR Software

E-Prescribing

Billing Automation

Decision Support Tools

Document and Image Management System (RIS/PACS)

Administration (Cloud Platform)

Computerized Health Records

Chapter 6 Global Market for Wireless EHR by Medical Specialty

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Neurology

Oncology

Urology

Pediatrics

Psychiatry

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Ophthalmology

General Surgery

Chapter 7 Global Market for Wireless EHR by End User

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Facilities

United States

Europe

Physician Offices

Chapter 8 Global Market for Wireless EHR by Application

Clinical

Administration

Radiology

Pharmacy

Laboratories

Nursing

Chapter 9 Global Market for Wireless EHR by Mobile Technologies

3G/Commercial Cellular

Wireless LANs

Sensors

Bluetooth

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Satellites

Zigbee

WiMAX

Facilitating Devices: Smartphones and Tablets

Chapter 10 Global Market for Wireless EHR by Region

Introduction

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Key Growth Drivers

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 11 Medical Device Equipment Regulations

Regulations

United States

Europe

India

Australia

China

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Market Shares of Wireless EHR

Patent Activity in Wireless EHR

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Abbott

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Amd Global Telemedicine

Carematix Inc.

Cerner

Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa

Eclinicalworks

Epic Systems

General Electric

Globalmed

Greenway Health Llc

Honeywell International Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Meditech

Medtronic

Oracle

Qualcomm

Roche Holding Ag (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Schiller Ag

Siemens Healthcare

Teladoc Health Inc.

