Global $684 Million Breast Reconstruction Market to 2025

The "Breast Reconstruction Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Type, Placement and Geography" report

The breast reconstruction market is estimated to account for US$ 684.5 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 526.5 Mn in 2017.

The growth of breast reconstruction market is attributed to the rising prevalence of breast cancer. For instance, according the Breastcancer.org, in the U.S., nearly 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer in 2018. However, breast reconstruction procedures involve a large number of complications. Most common complication associated with silicone and saline breast reconstruction are capsular contracture, reoperation, implant removal, and rupture or deflation of the implant.

In addition to the complications, low awareness among populace coupled with high cost of surgical procedures are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) 2017, less than half of the women that requires mastectomy are currently offered breast reconstruction surgery in the U.S. due to unawareness of healthcare providers and patients.

Breast reconstruction is performed for increasing the breast volume post-weight reduction or pregnancy, after mastectomy for breast cancer and also for esthetic purposes & other cosmetic reasons. Reconstructive surgery is one of the best option for reenacting the shape of the breast after surgery breast removal surgery in cancer. Various breast reconstruction are used to rebuild the breast and these breast reconstruction are made up of a flexible silicone outer shell or saline (Salt Water).

The market for breast reconstruction has witnessed remarkable growth opportunities in North America. Factors such as increasing focus of market players in the US and Canada, and rising prevalence of breast cancer in Mexico are likely to boost the growth of breast reconstruction market in North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

2. Global Breast Reconstruction Market - Key Takeaways

3. Global Breast Reconstruction Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Breast Reconstruction Market - by Technology

3.2.2 Global Breast Reconstruction Market - by Type

3.2.3 Global Breast Reconstruction Market - by Placement

3.2.4 Global Breast Reconstruction Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis

4. Global Breast Reconstruction Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer

4.1.2 New Product Launches & Fda Approvals

4.1.3 Growing Number of Cosmetic and Breast Augmentation Procedures

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Post-Surgical Complications

4.2.2 Low Awareness Among Populace Coupled With High Cost of Surgical Procedures

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Development of Innovative Breast Reconstruction Products

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Shift Towards Autologous/Flap Reconstruction

4.5 Impact Analysis

5. Breast Reconstruction Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ MN)

5.2 Global Breast Reconstruction Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Share Analysis (%)

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.4.1 Allergan Plc.

5.4.2 Mentor Worldwide Llc

5.5 Expert Opinions

6. Global Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis- by Technology

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Breast Reconstruction Market, by Technology 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 Inframammary Market

6.4 Peri-Areolar Market

6.5 Trans-Axillary Market

6.6 Transumbilical Market

7. Global Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis- by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Breast Reconstruction Market Share, by Type 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Breast Implants Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Breast Implants Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ MN)

7.3.3 Silicone Implants

7.3.4 Saline Implants

7.4 Implants Accessories Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Implants Accessories Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ MN)

7.4.3 Acellular Dermal Matrices (Adm) Market

7.4.4 Synthetic Market

8. Global Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis- by Placement

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Breast Reconstruction Market Share, by Placement 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 Dual-Plane Insertion Market

8.4 Subglandular Insertion Market

8.5 Submuscular Insertion Market

9. North America Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

10. Europe Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

11. Asia-Pacific Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

12. Middle East & Africa Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

13. South and Central America Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

14. Global Breast Reconstruction Market - Key Company Profiles

Allergan Plc

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra Inc.

GC Aesthetics PLC

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Hansbiomed Co. Ltd.

Ideal Implant Incorporated

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

Establishment Labs S.A.

Groupe Sebbin SAS

