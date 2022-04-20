Global $693 Billion Hyperscale Cloud Markets, 2022-2026: Increasing Number of Hyperscale Data Centers, Escalating Edge Computing, Big Data Analytics

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hyperscale Cloud Market: Analysis By End-User, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the global hyperscale cloud market was valued at US$191.15 billion and is expected to grow to US$693.49 billion by 2026.

Some of the reasons companies are switching to hyperscale cloud computing are speed, reduced downtime losses, easier management, easier transition into the cloud, scalability based on demand, etc. The hyperscale cloud market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 29.40% over the forecast period of 2022-2026.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

In 2021, the BFSI segment lead the hyperscale cloud market, accounted for a 25.0% share of the market. The BFSI industry is expected to experience high growth, owing to the increasing number of banking applications, which has resulted in the exponential growth of data in the banking and financial services industry.

The manufacturing hyperscale cloud market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 31.35%. The scope for scaling operations up and down via the cloud enables manufacturing companies to mitigate market demand volatility.

The future of all levels of the manufacturing industry is expected to incorporate cloud computing technology to stay more securely connected with consumers and the supply chain, hence contributing to market growth

North America dominated the market in 2021 with almost 38% share of the global market. North America is anticipated to lead the global hyperscale computing market during the forecast period, due to the presence of well-established providers of hyperscale computing and increasing investment in technological advancements.

North America is further divided into three regions: The US, Canada, and Mexico. The emergence of 5G technology along with growth in Industrial IoT (IIoT), complemented by technologies like big data, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI) would boost the adoption of hyperscale cloud services in the US.

The hyperscale cloud market in the Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share, due to the presence of various developing countries and a growing number of hyperscale data centers. China held a major share of more than 45% in the Asia Pacific hyperscale cloud market in 2021

Global Hyperscale Cloud Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

One of the most important factors impacting hyperscale cloud market dynamics is the increasing adoption of cloud in SMEs. Most IT enterprises in SMEs need the advanced technology of cloud computing services to flourish their businesses and leave their footprints in various geographies. An increase in the demand for cloud computing by SMEs led to the growth in the hyperscale cloud market.

Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as increasing penetration of IoT devices, growing usage of video streaming apps, growing AI software market, growing internet traffic, and an increasing number of hyperscale data centers, etc

Challenges

However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, insecurity of data, need to incur huge capital expenditure as technology advances, etc

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as SaaS vendors re-platform onto hyperscale infrastructure, acceleration of digital transformation, hyperscalers dominating the IT spending, increasing 5G adoption, escalating edge computing, big data analytics, etc.

The spending on IT would increase significantly, with companies increasingly using IT to digitalize their service offerings. The three main hyperscalers are as likely to dominate the new additional total addressable market (TAM) as they increasingly become integrated into company service offerings. This would allow the hyperscalers to maintain high levels of growth over the coming years

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

Due to the pandemic, most companies have increased their cloud usage by more than they planned, resulting in higher cloud spending. In fact, according to a recent study by McKinsey & Company, companies globally have accelerated their cloud adoption compared to pre-pandemic adoption rates.

This marks a significant shift in the use of cloud-based solutions, from being purely data storage solutions to environments in which data is used transactionally and supports day-to-day business operations. Therefore, an increase in the demand for cloud computing services has led to significant growth in the hyperscale cloud market.

Demand for hyperscaling would continue to be driven by the accelerated digital transformation post-COVID, which would see corporates accelerate their shifting of on-premise systems to the cloud, and the adoption of hyperscale platforms as the main resource for software development, testing, and deployment.

Competitive Landscape:

The global hyperscale cloud market is highly concentrated, with few major players holding almost two-third of the market share

The top infrastructure cloud providers, called hyperscalers, such as AWS, continue to invest massively in their data centres. After a relatively weak 2019, their capex growth started to accelerate again in 2020 and has continued to do so

In the hyperscale revolution, Amazon, Google and Microsoft used their software development skills to disrupt several traditional industries, such as retailing (Amazon.com), advertising (Google Search) and productivity (Microsoft Office 365).

Then, these hyperscalers have extended their capabilities in data processing and IT networking to disrupt the IT industry itself, providing massive storage and computing platforms to enterprises, replacing the need to own datacenters filled with servers and customised software. This act is set to accelerate further over the next three years, with COVID triggering an acceleration of digitalisation trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Hyperscale Cloud: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Cloud Computing

2.1.2 Introduction to Hyperscale

2.1.3 How Does Hyperscale Work

2.1.4 Benefits of Hyperscale Cloud

2.2 Hyperscale Cloud Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Hyperscale Cloud Segmentation by End-Users

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Hyperscale Cloud Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Hyperscale Cloud Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Hyperscale Cloud Market by End-User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, and Others)

3.1.3 Global Hyperscale Cloud Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Hyperscale Cloud Market: End-User Analysis

3.2.1 Global Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Hyperscale Cloud Market by Value

3.2.2 Global IT & Telecom Hyperscale Cloud Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Retail & Consumer Goods Hyperscale Cloud Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Media & Entertainment Hyperscale Cloud Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Manufacturing Hyperscale Cloud Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Energy & Utilities Hyperscale Cloud Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Government & Public Sector Hyperscale Cloud Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Healthcare Hyperscale Cloud Market by Value

3.2.9 Global Others Hyperscale Cloud Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Hyperscale Cloud Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Hyperscale Cloud Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Hyperscale Cloud Market: An Analysis

4.4 Latin America Hyperscale Cloud Market: An Analysis

4.5 Middle East & Africa Hyperscale Cloud Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Hyperscale Cloud Market

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on IaaS Public Cloud Services Market

5.3 E-Commerce Boom

5.4 Post COVID-19 Impact

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Penetration of IoT Devices

6.1.2 Growing Usage of Video Streaming App

6.1.3 Growing AI Software Market

6.1.4 Growing Internet Traffic

6.1.5 Increasing Number of Hyperscale Data Centers

6.1.6 Increase in Adoption Of Cloud in SMEs

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Insecurity of Data

6.2.2 Need to Incur Huge Capital Expenditure as Technology Advances

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 SaaS Vendors Re-platform Onto Hyperscale Infrastructure

6.3.2 Acceleration of Digital Transformation

6.3.3 Hyperscalers to Dominate the IT Spending

6.3.4 Increasing 5G Adoption

6.3.5 Escalating Edge Computing

6.3.6 Big Data Analytics

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Hyperscale Cloud Players by Market Share

7.2 Global Hyperscale Cloud Players by Cloud Revenue

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Operating Segments

8.3 Business Strategy

Amazon.Com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services, Inc.)

Microsoft Corp. (Microsoft Azure)

Alphabet Inc. (Google Cloud Platform)

Alibaba Group ( Alibaba Cloud )

) Oracle Corporation

IBM

Apple Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/smi709

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets