Global $694 Mn Solvent Evaporators Markets, 2019-2024 - Opportunities in Increasing Demand for Laboratory Automation

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solvent Evaporation Market by Evaporator Type (Rotary Evaporator, Nitrogen Blow Down Evaporator, Centrifugal Evaporator), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institute), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Solvent Evaporators Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 694 Million by 2024 From an Estimated USD 487 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.3%



The growth of the biologics sector, increasing research & development expenditure, rising purity demands in end-use markets, and the growing development of large molecule biopharmaceuticals are the primary growth factors for this market.



The untapped markets in emerging regions and the increasing demand for laboratory automation are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the solvent evaporators market. However, the sample loss due to solvent bumping and splashing, the dearth of skilled workforce, and lack of product differentiation is a major market challenge.



Evaporators are devices that are used to separate a solvent from a compound, to extract a solid by separating the liquid from it, or to concentrate and purify solutions. They remove impurities for safer storage and consumption, which, in turn, reduces the expenses associated with the transport and handling of larger volumes of materials. Depending on the solvent removal process, a number of evaporators are available in the market.



In this report, the solvent evaporators market is broadly segmented by type, end-user, and region. Fueled by the increasing demand for efficient and pure samples and growing investments in research & development by research institutes, the solvent evaporators market has experienced significant growth in the past decade.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Solvent Evaporators Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Market, By Type

4.3 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Market, By Region (2017-2024)

4.5 Solvent Evaporation Market: Developed vs. Developing Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing R&D Expenditure

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Pure Samples in End-Use Markets

5.2.1.3 Growing Development of Large-Molecule Biopharmaceuticals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Manufacturing and Product Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Markets in Emerging Regions

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Laboratory Automation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Sample Loss Due to Solvent Bumping and Splashing

5.2.4.2 Dearth of A Skilled Workforce

5.2.4.3 Lack of Product Differentiation



6 Solvent Evaporation Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rotary Evaporators

6.2.1 Small-Volume Rotary Evaporators

6.2.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Increasing Demand for Advanced Analytical Tools are Driving the Growth of This Market Segment

6.2.2 Large-Volume Rotary Evaporators

6.2.2.1 Availability of Technologically Advanced Equipment and the Growing Demand for Large-Volume Manufacturing are Expected to Boost Market Growth

6.3 Nitrogen Blowdown Evaporators

6.3.1 Advantages Like Fast and Safe Evaporation of Volatile Solvents Along With the Growing Need to Analyze Small-Volume Samples are Supporting Market Growth

6.4 Centrifugal Evaporators

6.4.1 Centrifugal Evaporators are Not Suitable for High Boiling Point Solvents

6.5 Spiral Air Flow Evaporators

6.5.1 Increasing Usage of High Boiling Point Liquids and Need for Higher Sample Yields During Drug Sample Analysis are Driving the Adoption of Spiral Air Flow Evaporators



7 Solvent Evaporation Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry

7.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry Forms the Largest End-User Segment of the Solvent Evaporators Market

7.3 Research & Academic Institutes

7.3.1 Increasing Drug Development Studies and the Need for Improved Quality of Healthcare to Support Market Growth

7.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4.1 Growing Number of Diagnostic Tests to Drive the Adoption of Solvent Evaporators Among Diagnostic Laboratories



8 Solvent Evaporation Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Innovators

9.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.4.1 Product Launches

9.4.2 Expansions

9.4.3 Acquisitions

9.4.4 Other Strategies



10 Company Profiles



Biochromato, Inc.

Biotage AB

Bchi Labortechnik Ag

Heidolph Instruments GmbH & Co. KG

IKA Works GmbH & Co. KG

KNF Neuberger, Inc.

Labconco Corporation

Labtech S.R.L.

Organomation Associates, Inc.

Pope Scientific, Inc.

Porvair PLC

Radleys

SP Industries, Inc. (Genevac)

Steroglass Srl

Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd.

