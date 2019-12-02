Global 6G Market Report 2019-2030: Use Cases, Key Technologies, Roadmap and 5G v 6G Comparisons

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "6G: So, what happens in 2030? - Will 6G actually be needed?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the development of 5G commercial services, research work has already begun on 'beyond 5G' systems with an emphasis on the use of Terahertz frequency bands. Such 6G systems could emerge in 2030, and provide Tbps data rates and the basis for the 'Internet of Everything', bearing in mind the imperatives of sustainable development and smart environments.



The main questions addressed in this report are:

What are the drivers for a sixth-generation wireless system?

What is required for 6G?

Who is backing 6G?

What are the expected 6G use cases?

Presentation of 6G enablers - key technologies

Expected 6G roadmap

Conclusion - Comparing 5G and 6G characteristics

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Why a Sixth Generation?

2.1. Drivers

2.2. Expected requirements

2.3. Enablers to meet the new requirements

2.4. Backers

2.5. Expected changes in the ecosystem



3. 6G Use Cases



4. Key Technologies

4.1. 6G Spectrum

4.2. 6G enablers

4.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning



5. Roadmap & Conclusion

5.1. Roadmap: 6G networks in 2030

5.2. Conclusion: Comparing 5G & 6G characteristics



Companies Mentioned



Ericsson

Huawei

Keysight

Nokia

NTT DOCOMO

NYU Wireless

Orange

Samsung

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kicth

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

