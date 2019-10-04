Global $7.8 Billion Carbon Fiber Market Forecast to 2029 - Potential Opportunities in New Applications Such as Geo-Polymer and Medical Composites

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Fiber Market by Raw Material (PAN, Pitch, Rayon), Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled), Product Type, Modulus, Application (Composite, Non-composite), End-use Industry (A & D, Automotive, Wind Energy), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The carbon fiber market size is estimated to be USD 4.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.6%.

The carbon fiber market is growing due to its increasing demand from aerospace & defense, automotive, and wind energy industries. Carbon fibers are lightweight and have excellent strength, low specific gravity, excellent modulus of elasticity, high corrosion resistance, and high moldability.

New product launches leading to an increased application scope of carbon fiber as well as the growing usage of these products across various end-use industries, including wind energy, aerospace & defense, automotive, and marine are expected to augment the market growth. However, the high manufacturing cost of carbon fiber is the major factor restraining the growth of the market.



Carbon fiber is a long, thin strand of material made from carbon. The carbon content is more than 90% for standard modulus carbon and almost 100% for high modulus carbon fiber. Carbon fiber is produced by baking precursors such as PAN, pitch, rayon, or other organic fiber in an inert atmosphere to dissociate elements other than carbon.

Carbon fiber was first discovered in the 1970s when extensive research was happening to find alternative material for metals. Initially, carbon fibers were not widely accepted due to its limited compression strength and high price. However, today, a lot of developments have been made on carbon fiber, and its use is extensive in various end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, wind energy, and others.



7 Carbon Fiber Market, By Raw Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pan-Based Carbon Fiber

7.2.1 The Properties Such as High Tensile Strength and Elastic Modulus are Spurring the Demand for Pan-Based Carbon Fiber

7.3 Pan-Based Carbon Fiber, By Fiber Size

7.3.1 Small Tow (<_4k__br />7.3.2 Large Tow (>24k)

7.3.2.1 Small Tow Carbon Fiber Will Dominate the Market Due to Its Superior Properties

7.4 Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber

7.4.1 High Thermal and Electrical Conductivity is Driving the Demand for Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber

7.5 Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber

7.5.1 The Demand for Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber is Increasing Due to Its Rising Applications in the Aerospace & Defense Industry



8 Carbon Fiber Market, By Fiber Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Virgin Carbon Fiber

8.2.1 The Demand for Virgin Carbon Fiber is Increasing Due to Its Easy Handling During the Manufacturing Process and Excellent Mechanical Properties

8.3 Recycled Carbon Fiber

8.3.1 Low Ghg Emissions and Low Cost are Driving the Recycled Carbon Fiber Market



9 Carbon Fiber Market, By Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Continuous Carbon Fiber

9.2.1 The Demand for Continuous Carbon Fiber is Increasing Due to Its High Tensile Strength Property

9.3 Long Carbon Fiber

9.3.1 Long Carbon Fiber Offers an Array of Advantages, Including High Performance at Low as Well as Elevated Temperatures

9.4 Short Carbon Fiber

9.4.1 Short Carbon Fiber is Ideal for Both Low and High-Temperature Applications



10 Carbon Fiber Market, By Modulus

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Standard Modulus

10.2.1 New and Redefined Standard Modulus Will Drive the Demand for Carbon Fiber

10.3 Intermediate Modulus

10.3.1 Increasing Use of these Carbon Fibers in High-Pressure Storage Tanks Will Drive the Market

10.4 High Modulus

10.4.1 New Aircraft Manufacturing Projects and Launch of New Aircrafts By Comac and Irkut is Expected to Increase the Demand for Carbon Fiber



11 Carbon Fiber Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Composite

11.2.1 Prepreg

11.2.2 Molding Compound

11.2.3 Woven Fabric

11.3 Non-Composite

11.3.1 The Market in This Segment is Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period



12 Carbon Fiber Market, By End-Use Industry

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Aerospace & Defense

12.2.1 Commercial Aircraft

12.2.2 Regional Jets

12.2.3 General Aviation

12.2.4 Rotorcraft

12.2.5 Defense Aircraft

12.2.6 Others

12.3 Wind Energy

12.3.1 Rising Number of Offshore Wind Turbine Installations in Europe and China Will Drive the Market

12.4 Automotive

12.4.1 Interior Parts

12.4.2 Exterior Parts

12.4.2.1 Increasing Use of Carbon Fiber in Electric Cars and Joint Ventures to Produce Low-Cost Carbon Fibers for Vehicles Will Drive the Market

12.5 Sporting Goods

12.5.1 There is High Demand for Carbon Fibers in New Applications Such as Sports Footwear

12.6 Pipe & Tank

12.6.1 Rising Demand for Carbon Fiber Based Type Iii and Type Iv Cng Cylinders Will Positively Influence the Market

12.7 Civil Engineering

12.7.1 Carbon Fiber Market Will Be Driven By their Increasing Use in Reinforced Concrete

12.8 Electrical & Electronics

12.8.1 Carbon Fiber Demand is Driven By Its Superior Mechanical Properties

12.9 Marine

12.9.1 Yachts

12.9.2 Catamarans

12.9.3 Racing Boats

12.9.3.1 Rising Demand for Carbon Fiber From Racing Boats Will Drive the Market

12.10 Other End-Use Industries

12.10.1 Medical

12.10.2 Oil & Gas

12.10.3 3-D Printing

12.10.4 High Speed & Metro Train

12.10.5 Hydrogen Gas Storage

12.10.6 Electrode for Batteries

12.10.7 Catalysis



13 Carbon Fiber Market, By Region

