Global $7.82 Mn Torque Calibration Services Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Torque Calibration Services - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Torque Calibration Services is accounted for $5.10 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.82 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for specialized technical services is driving the Torque Calibration Services market. However, need to meet minimum lead time criteria is hampering the market growth.



Torque calibration is a service provided to design the torque utilizing machines and instruments as per pre-characterized gauges. During the time spent revising torque-measuring devices and is completed on recently made just as pre-owned machines.



Based on the application, the process industries growth of the segment is constantly enhancing in the upcoming years as, the process industries are those industries where the primary production processes are either continuous, or occur on a batch of materials that is indistinguishable.



By geography, North America estimated to have a lucrative growth in the global market, the growth is mainly attributed to the increasing interest of end-users toward maintenance and repair services in addition to increasing industrialization and urbanization in different regions.



Some of the key players in the Torque Calibration Services market include Exova, General Electric, Fortive, Siemens, Transcat, Endress+Hauser, Norbar, Tektronix and Team Torque.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Torque Calibration Services Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 New Installation Services

5.3 After-Sales Services



6 Global Torque Calibration Services Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Discrete Industries

6.3 Process Industries



7 Global Torque Calibration Services Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Exova

9.2 General Electric

9.3 Fortive

9.4 Siemens

9.5 Transcat

9.6 Endress+Hauser

9.7 Norbar

9.8 Tektronix

9.9 Team Torque



