Global ~$71.2 billion Biobanking Markets, 2020-2026: Collaborations a Critical Requirement for Biobanks to Retain Market Share
Oct 01, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Commercial Partnerships Transforming the Global Biobanking Market, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The biobanking market is expected to reach a size of ~$71.2 billion by 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~5.2% from 2020.
The biobanking ecosystem is witnessing significant transformation. Emergence of one-stop shops and virtual biobanks, rise in services offered to sustain and improve positioning, and precision medicine are characterizing this transformative environment.
While Europe is the highest contributor to the total market, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2020 to 2026) of this research.
This market will be driven further by innovation in targeted therapeutic applications, high sample utilization of tissue/stem cells, and the increasing demand for bio-data for enabling patient stratification. Significant growth opportunities for biobanks are in the areas of companion diagnostics (CDx) co-development, large-scale genome sequencing projects, immuno-oncology clinical development, digital pathology services, and real-world evidence (RWE) studies.
The shifting industry paradigm towards commercial partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), as well as diagnostics and digital solution providers is expected to further boost market growth. Biobanks are partnering with end-users for customized research-based engagements as niche providers of samples and services and as data owners. However, they need to better understand the changing end-user needs and transition to innovative value-based data pricing and hybrid models for ensuring operational sustainability in the future.
Collaborations with commercial partners by fulfilling key selection criteria and engaging with well-defined models are a critical requirement for biobanks to retain market share. A number of leading biobanks in the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Denmark have taken major strides in adopting and implementing industry best practices in the last few years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top Five Strategic Imperatives on the Biobanking Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Biobanking Market
- Biobanking Market, Scope of Analysis
- Biobanking Market, Scope of Analysis - COVID-19 Impact
- Biobanking Market, Scope of Analysis - Key Market Themes
- Biobanking Market, Scope of Analysis - Value Chain & Key Stakeholders
- Biobanking Market, Scope of Analysis - Workflow Optimization
- Biobanking Market, Scope of Analysis - Future Role of Biobanks
- Biobanking Market, Segmentation
- Key Competitors and End-users in the Biobanking Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the Biobanking Market
- Growth Drivers for the Biobanking Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for the Biobanking Market
- Growth Restraints for the Biobanking Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for the Biobanking Market
- Market Forecast Assumptions, Methodology - Biobanking Market
- Revenue Forecast, Biobanking Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Biobanking Market
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Percent Revenue Share by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Biobank Type
- Percent Revenue Share by Biobank Type
- Revenue Forecast by Sample Type
- Percent Revenue Share by Sample Type
- Revenue Forecast by Ownership Type
- Percent Revenue Share by Ownership Type
- Stakeholder Engagement, Biobanking Market
- Pricing Analysis, Biobanking Market
- End-user Analysis, Biobanking Market
- Competitive Environment, Biobanking Market
3. Growth Opportunity Universe, Biobanking Market
- Top 5 Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Companion Diagnostics Co-Development for Biomarker-based Therapeutics, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 1: Companion Diagnostics Co-Development Analysis, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Bio-data for Large-scale Genome Sequencing Projects, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Large-scale Genome Sequencing Analysis, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Human Tissue/Tumor Cells for Oncology Clinical Development, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Oncology Clinical Development Analysis, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Pathology and Imaging Services, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Pathology and Imaging Analysis, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 5: RWE Studies for Product Commercialization, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 5: RWE Analysis, 2020
4. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bukrxv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets