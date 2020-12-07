Global $71.3 Bn Gastrointestinal Drugs Market to 2027: Increasing Investment in Research Activities and Growing Pipeline of GI Candidates

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Drug Class; Route of Administration; Application; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to reach US$ 71,300.28 million in 2027 from US$ 49,043.38 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

Based on drug class, the market is segmented in to acid neutralizers, antidiarrheal and laxatives, anti-inflammatory drugs, antiemetic and antinauseants, biologics, and others.



In 2019, the acid neutralizers segment held the largest share of the market. The biologics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The advent of biologics has had a significant impact on the management of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Treatment with biologics has led to an improved quality of life for patients living with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, with fewer admissions to the hospital and less side effects from corticosteroids.



These are the most recently developed treatments for IBD. Biologic therapies are indicated for people with moderately to severely active disease who have not responded well to conventional therapy. Four of these agents (adalimumab, certolizumab pegol, golimumab and infliximab) target an inflammatory protein called tumor necrosis factor (TNF). Natalizumab and vedolizumab work by blocking certain types of white blood cells from getting into inflamed tissues.



Biologics are beneficial for patients with gastrointestinal disorders who are not responding to conventional treatment. For instance, infliximab, which is derived from monoclonal antibodies to tumor necrosis factor is another modifier of the immune system's actions. Infliximab is given as a series of infusions by vein. This drug can be given to treat moderate to severe Crohn's disease that has not responded to other drugs, to treat people with fistulas, and to maintain response when the disease is difficult to control.



Vedolizumab and natalizumab are drugs for people who have moderate to severe Crohn's diseasethat have not responded to TNF inhibitors or other immunomodulating drugs. With the increasing number of biologics in pipeline, the segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. For instance, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has five candidates in different phases for various GI indications.



Sanofi; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Bausch Health; AstraZeneca; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Bayer AG; Celltrion Healthcare Co. , Ltd; and LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. are among the leading companies operating in the gastrointestinal drugs market.



