Global $718 Mn Angling & Hunting Equipment Markets to 2026: Social Media is Leading to Opportunities for the Market to Grow

The Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 523.7 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 718.86 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.54%.



Market Dynamics



The major factors driving the growth of the global angling & hunting equipment market are the expansion and development of the commercial fisheries sector and people's rising interest in various recreational activities, and the growing popularity of angling & hunting as a sport.

In addition, as the number of people using social media has risen dramatically and as the internet has become more widely used throughout the world as a result, most companies in the fishing equipment market have devised strategies to promote their products and services on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter which is leading to more opportunities for the market to grow.



However, as the hunting and game preserves are required to be licensed by their relevant state wildlife authority and many legal requirements, it is restraining and creating challenges for the market growth.



Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into online and offline. Amongst the two, the offline segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Type, the market is classified as hooks, lines, sinkers & floats, rods, reels, nets & traps, spears & gaffs, and others. Amongst all, the hooks segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Hunting PLC, an international energy services group, announces the completion of the acquisition of Enpro Subsea Limited. - 21st February 2020

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are

Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce

of Commerce Costa Del Mar Inc

Duluth Holdings Inc

Johnson Outdoors Inc

Maver UK Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Preference for Outdoor Recreational Activities

4.1.2 High Demand from Local Fish Market and Fish Processing Firms

4.1.3 Increasing Focus of Government on Improving Local Tourism

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Priced Products

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Sales through E-commerce

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Economic Slowdown Impact on Recreational Events

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Online

6.3 Offline



7 Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hooks

7.3 Lines

7.4 Sinkers & Floats

7.5 Rods, Reels

7.6 Nets & Traps

7.7 Spears& Gaffs

7.8 Others



8 Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



