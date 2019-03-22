Global $74 Bn Vision Care Market to 2024
Mar 22, 2019, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vision Care Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vision care market is expected to reach around $74 billion, growing at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.
The global vision care market is driven by the increasing number of vendors collaborating with healthcare providers to promote and encourage customers to use the latest eye care products. The exponential growth in North America and the APAC region is likely to drive the demand for eye care products in the market. New generation eyecare products feature innovative material. Nowadays, instead of using conventional plastic material, the new-age contact lenses are made up of high-quality material such as silicone hydrogel, which offers better oxygen breathability. These types of advancements are leading toward increased demand for eyeglasses and contact lenses globally.
Hence, the global vision care market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. With advancements eye cate technology, in terms of design and manufacturing, vendors are strategically focusing on the development and commercial launches of their vision care products for treating visual impairment disorders such as presbyopia, myopia, hypermetropia, astigmatism, Aphakia, cataract, and keratoconus.
Global Vision Care Market - Dynamics
Over the last few years, the eye care product industry has witnessed significant evolution and changes. Changing fashion trends (such as cat-eye glasses, colored frames, colored contact lenses), growing pollution levels (dust particles, particularly impact the life span of eyecare products), attractive buying options (a user can purchase eyecare products online as well as offline), increasing value-added offerings (free eye check-ups, discounts on vision care products, rise in one-stop solution shops) are the major trends in the market. The increasing number of visually impaired disorders is generating the demand for quality vision care products.
Therefore, leading vision care vendors are adopting new technologies to provide best-in-class products to end-users. The need for quality eye care products is encouraging vendors to introduce a diverse range of eyeglasses, contact lenses, and IOLs in the global vision care market. Prominent industry players are investing in high capital for R&D activities to manufacture high-quality products.
For instance, in 2017, The CooperVision introduced Avaira Vitality toric lens, which features a unique Optimized Toric Lens Geometry that provides a uniform sight.
Leading industry players are increasingly focusing on pursuing inorganic growth strategies to expand their presence, enhance product portfolios, and improve expertise in the global vision care market. They are also looking forward to developing new subsidiaries, signing new distribution/sales partnerships with regional vendors, and increasing merger and acquisition activities to enhance geographical footprint and customer base worldwide. Recently, the merger between the Cooper Companies and Blanchard Contact Lenses is the most significant merger in the global vision care market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market At a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Treatment Options
7.1.2 Causes of Visual Impairment
7.1.3 Epidemiology
8 Common Visual Impairment Disorders
8.1 Myopia
8.1.1 Symptoms
8.1.2 Treatment
8.2 Hypermetropia
8.3 Astigmatism
8.4 Presbyopia
8.5 Aphakia
8.6 Keratoconus
8.7 Cataract
8.8 Glaucoma
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Growth Enablers
9.1.1 Growing prevalence of vision-related disorders and increasing geriatric population
9.1.2 Growing CVS and increasing exposure to digital content
9.1.3 Shrinking usage cycles and preference for disposability
9.1.4 Public and private initiatives to increase vision care awareness
9.1.5 Increase in cataract surgeries and adoption of premium IOLs
9.2 Market Growth Restraints
9.2.1 Rise in LASIK procedures for vision correction
9.2.2 Low accessibility, affordability, and financial exclusion for large patient pool
9.2.3 Imminent commoditization and risk of counterfeit products
9.3 Market Opportunities and Trends
9.3.1 Increase in strategic acquisitions and partnerships
9.3.2 Product innovations and technological advancements
9.3.3 Rise of e-commerce as preferred distribution channel
9.3.4 Emergence of smart contact lenses
10 Global Vision Care Market
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3 Five Forces Analysis - Eyeglasses
10.4 Five Forces Analysis - Contact Lenses
10.5 Five Forces Analysis - IOLs
11 By Product Type
11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Market Overview
12 Eyeglasses
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market by Geography
12.3 Product Type
12.3.1 Progressive Eyeglasses: Market Size & Forecast
12.3.2 Single Vision Eyeglasses: Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Bifocal Eyeglasses: Market Size & Forecast
13 Contact Lenses
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 By Design
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Spherical Contact Lenses: Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Toric Contact Lenses: Market Size & Forecast
13.3.4 Multifocal Contact Lenses: Market Size & Forecast
13.4 By Usage Type
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Daily Disposable Contact Lenses: Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Frequent Replacement Contact Lenses: Market Size & Forecast
13.5 By Geography
14 IOLs
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 By Geography
15 Other Vision Care Products
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3 Lens Care Solutions
15.4 Artificial Tears
16 By Distribution Channel
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Retail Stores
16.4 Hospitals and ophthalmology Clinics
16.5 Online Stores
16.6 ASCs
17 By Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
18 North America
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 By Product Type
18.3 Key Countries
18.3.1 US: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
19 APAC
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 By Product Type
19.3 Key Countries
19.3.1 China: Market Size & Forecast
19.3.2 Japan: Market Size & Forecast
19.3.3 India: Market Size & Forecast
20 Europe
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 By Product Type
20.3 Key Countries
20.3.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.2 France: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.3 UK: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.5 Spain: Market Size & Forecast
21 Latin America
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 By Product Type
21.3 Key Countries
21.3.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast
21.3.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast
22 Middle-East & Africa
22.1 Market Overview
22.2 Product Type
22.2.1 Eyeglasses: Market Size & Forecast
22.2.2 Contact Lenses: Market Size & Forecast
22.2.3 IOLs: Market Size & Forecast
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview: Eyeglasses
23.2 Competition Overview: Contact Lenses
23.3 Competition Overview: IOLs
24 Key Company Profiles
- Essilor Luxottica
- Carl Zeiss
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis
- Bausch & Lomb
- The Cooper Companies
25 Other Prominent Vendors
- Fielmann
- Ginko International
- HOYA Corporation
- Menicon
- Nikon
- Rodenstock
- St. Shine Optical
- SEIKO OPTICAL PRODUCTS
- Sensimed
- SynergEyes
- UltraVision
26 Other Vendors
- Hanita Lenses
- JiangSu HongChen Optical
- NIDEK
- Oculentis
- Ophtec BV
- PhysIOL
- Rayner Intraocular Lenses
- Shanghai Conant Optics
- STAAR Surgical Company
- Swiss Advanced Vision
- Visioneering Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bt4gmh/global_74_bn?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article