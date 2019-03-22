Global $74 Bn Vision Care Market to 2024

DUBLIN, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vision Care Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vision care market is expected to reach around $74 billion, growing at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

The global vision care market is driven by the increasing number of vendors collaborating with healthcare providers to promote and encourage customers to use the latest eye care products. The exponential growth in North America and the APAC region is likely to drive the demand for eye care products in the market. New generation eyecare products feature innovative material. Nowadays, instead of using conventional plastic material, the new-age contact lenses are made up of high-quality material such as silicone hydrogel, which offers better oxygen breathability. These types of advancements are leading toward increased demand for eyeglasses and contact lenses globally.

Hence, the global vision care market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. With advancements eye cate technology, in terms of design and manufacturing, vendors are strategically focusing on the development and commercial launches of their vision care products for treating visual impairment disorders such as presbyopia, myopia, hypermetropia, astigmatism, Aphakia, cataract, and keratoconus.

Global Vision Care Market - Dynamics

Over the last few years, the eye care product industry has witnessed significant evolution and changes. Changing fashion trends (such as cat-eye glasses, colored frames, colored contact lenses), growing pollution levels (dust particles, particularly impact the life span of eyecare products), attractive buying options (a user can purchase eyecare products online as well as offline), increasing value-added offerings (free eye check-ups, discounts on vision care products, rise in one-stop solution shops) are the major trends in the market. The increasing number of visually impaired disorders is generating the demand for quality vision care products.

Therefore, leading vision care vendors are adopting new technologies to provide best-in-class products to end-users. The need for quality eye care products is encouraging vendors to introduce a diverse range of eyeglasses, contact lenses, and IOLs in the global vision care market. Prominent industry players are investing in high capital for R&D activities to manufacture high-quality products.

For instance, in 2017, The CooperVision introduced Avaira Vitality toric lens, which features a unique Optimized Toric Lens Geometry that provides a uniform sight.

Leading industry players are increasingly focusing on pursuing inorganic growth strategies to expand their presence, enhance product portfolios, and improve expertise in the global vision care market. They are also looking forward to developing new subsidiaries, signing new distribution/sales partnerships with regional vendors, and increasing merger and acquisition activities to enhance geographical footprint and customer base worldwide. Recently, the merger between the Cooper Companies and Blanchard Contact Lenses is the most significant merger in the global vision care market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market At a Glance



7 Introduction



7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Treatment Options

7.1.2 Causes of Visual Impairment

7.1.3 Epidemiology

8 Common Visual Impairment Disorders



8.1 Myopia

8.1.1 Symptoms

8.1.2 Treatment

8.2 Hypermetropia

8.3 Astigmatism

8.4 Presbyopia

8.5 Aphakia

8.6 Keratoconus

8.7 Cataract

8.8 Glaucoma

9 Market Dynamics



9.1 Market Growth Enablers

9.1.1 Growing prevalence of vision-related disorders and increasing geriatric population

9.1.2 Growing CVS and increasing exposure to digital content

9.1.3 Shrinking usage cycles and preference for disposability

9.1.4 Public and private initiatives to increase vision care awareness

9.1.5 Increase in cataract surgeries and adoption of premium IOLs

9.2 Market Growth Restraints

9.2.1 Rise in LASIK procedures for vision correction

9.2.2 Low accessibility, affordability, and financial exclusion for large patient pool

9.2.3 Imminent commoditization and risk of counterfeit products

9.3 Market Opportunities and Trends

9.3.1 Increase in strategic acquisitions and partnerships

9.3.2 Product innovations and technological advancements

9.3.3 Rise of e-commerce as preferred distribution channel

9.3.4 Emergence of smart contact lenses

10 Global Vision Care Market



10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.3 Five Forces Analysis - Eyeglasses

10.4 Five Forces Analysis - Contact Lenses

10.5 Five Forces Analysis - IOLs

11 By Product Type



11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

12 Eyeglasses



12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market by Geography

12.3 Product Type

12.3.1 Progressive Eyeglasses: Market Size & Forecast

12.3.2 Single Vision Eyeglasses: Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Bifocal Eyeglasses: Market Size & Forecast

13 Contact Lenses



13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 By Design

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Spherical Contact Lenses: Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Toric Contact Lenses: Market Size & Forecast

13.3.4 Multifocal Contact Lenses: Market Size & Forecast

13.4 By Usage Type

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Daily Disposable Contact Lenses: Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Frequent Replacement Contact Lenses: Market Size & Forecast

13.5 By Geography

14 IOLs

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 By Geography

15 Other Vision Care Products

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 Lens Care Solutions

15.4 Artificial Tears

16 By Distribution Channel

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Retail Stores

16.4 Hospitals and ophthalmology Clinics

16.5 Online Stores

16.6 ASCs

17 By Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

18 North America

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 By Product Type

18.3 Key Countries

18.3.1 US: Market Size & Forecast

18.3.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast

19 APAC

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 By Product Type

19.3 Key Countries

19.3.1 China: Market Size & Forecast

19.3.2 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

19.3.3 India: Market Size & Forecast

20 Europe

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 By Product Type

20.3 Key Countries

20.3.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.2 France: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.3 UK: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.5 Spain: Market Size & Forecast

21 Latin America

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 By Product Type

21.3 Key Countries

21.3.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

21.3.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

22 Middle-East & Africa

22.1 Market Overview

22.2 Product Type

22.2.1 Eyeglasses: Market Size & Forecast

22.2.2 Contact Lenses: Market Size & Forecast

22.2.3 IOLs: Market Size & Forecast

23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Competition Overview: Eyeglasses

23.2 Competition Overview: Contact Lenses

23.3 Competition Overview: IOLs

24 Key Company Profiles

Essilor Luxottica

Carl Zeiss

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Bausch & Lomb

The Cooper Companies

25 Other Prominent Vendors



Fielmann

Ginko International

HOYA Corporation

Menicon

Nikon

Rodenstock

St. Shine Optical

SEIKO OPTICAL PRODUCTS

Sensimed

SynergEyes

UltraVision

26 Other Vendors



Hanita Lenses

JiangSu HongChen Optical

NIDEK

Oculentis

Ophtec BV

PhysIOL

Rayner Intraocular Lenses

Shanghai Conant Optics

STAAR Surgical Company

Swiss Advanced Vision

Visioneering Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bt4gmh/global_74_bn?w=5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

