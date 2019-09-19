Global $75.6 Bn Legal Marijuana Market to 2025
Sep 19, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legal Marijuana Market by Product Type (Buds, Cannabis Extracts), Species (Sativa, Indica), Strains (THC, CBD), Purchase Channel, Application (Medical, Recreational), End-Use Industries, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global legal marijuana market is expected to reach $75.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.
The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the increasing legalization of marijuana, growing medicinal applications of marijuana, and rising geriatric population who are in the need of treatment for chronic diseases. However, high cost and strict rules and regulations regarding production, distribution, sales, and possession of legal marijuana obstruct the growth of this market to some extent.
The North America region is estimated to dominate the global legal marijuana market in 2019. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to legalization of cannabis in several states in the U.S., and in Canada, changing people's attitude toward marijuana use, large base of potential marijuana consumers in the region, rising acceptance towards marijuana use for both medical and recreational purposes, and increasing investment by marijuana producers in the region.
The key players operating in the global legal marijuana market are
- Aphria Inc.
- Aurora marijuana Inc.
- Canopy Growth Corporation
- Cronos Group Inc.
- HEXO Corp.
- Maricann Group Inc.
- Marijuana Science Inc.
- Medical Marijuana Inc.
- OrganiGram Holding Inc.
- Stenocare A/S
- Terra Tech Corp.
- The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.
- Tikun Olam Ltd.
- Tilray Inc.
- VIVO marijuana Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Environment
3.1. Regulatory Analysis
3.2. North America
3.3. Europe
3.4. Asia-Pacific
3.5. Rest of World
4. Industry Structure
5. Executive Summary
6. Market Insights
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Market Dynamics
6.2.1. Drivers
6.2.2. Restraints
6.2.3. Opportunities
6.2.4. Challenges
6.2.5. Trends
6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
7. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Buds / Marijuana Flower
7.3. Marijuana Extracts
7.3.1. Oil
7.3.2. Tinctures
7.3.3. Others
8. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by Species
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cannabis Indica
8.3. Cannabis Sativa
8.4. Cannabis Hybrid
9. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by Strains
9.1. Introduction
9.2. THC-Dominant
9.3. CBD-Dominant
9.4. Balanced THC and CBD
10. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by Purchase Channel
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Online
10.3. Offline
11. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Medical
11.2.1. Chronic Pain
11.2.2. Mental Disorders
11.2.3. Cancer
11.2.4. Others
11.3. Recreational
11.4. Cosmetics and Others
12. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by End-User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Pharmaceutical
12.3. Food, Beverages, and Tobacco
12.4. Personal Care
12.5. Research and Development Centers
13. Geographic Analysis
14. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)
