Global $785 Million Stoma Care Markets to 2028 - Increase in Initiatives to Raise Ostomy Awareness

The global stoma care market size is expected to reach USD 785.6 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing cases of colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), increasing adoption of advanced technologies, and rising awareness regarding stoma care products are the key driving factors for the market.



Colorectal cancer is the most common cause of stomas, accounting for about 45.6% of all cases. More than 45.0% of colostomies are performed in ostomy patients aged 60 above, thereby surging the demand for healthcare products. In addition, colorectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer in both men and women.

For instance, according to the report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, 935,000 deaths were reported out of 1.93 million cases due to colorectal cancer. Although it is more prevalent in adults aged 50 and older, however, the incidence rate has increased by 2.2% annually in individuals younger than 50 years.



For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, about 1.4 lakh individuals were diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2020 of which 12.00% were individuals younger than 50. Furthermore, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), colorectal cancer is the deadliest among males in UAE and deadliest among females in Japan.

Therefore, such instances indicate a considerable increase in demand for healthcare products, as it is one of the essential requirements for treating such cases, thereby propelling market growth over the forecast period.



Stoma Care Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the others segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The rising number of ostomies across the globe is the major factor propelling the segment growth

The colostomy segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of colon cancer

The home care settings segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The segment growth is majorly driven by the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe and the patients opting for homecare services

In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the adoption of advanced technologies required for stoma care, high population base, and rising awareness about ostomy care

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Objectives



Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Outlook

3.2 Segment Outlook

3.3 Competitive Insights

3.4 Market Snapshot



Chapter 4 Stoma Care Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent market outlook

4.1.2 Ancillary Market

4.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.3 Product Pipeline Analysis

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1 Increase in initiatives to raise ostomy awareness

4.4.1.2 Technological advancements

4.4.1.3 Rise in geriatric population and increase in the risk of colorectal cancer

4.4.2 Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1 Risk of skin irritation and infections

4.4.3 Market challenge analysis

4.4.3.1 Increase in threat of substitutes

4.5 Stoma care Market Analysis Tools

4.5.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST

4.5.2 Porter's five forces analysis

4.6 COVID-19 Market Impact

4.6.1 Supply chain

4.6.2 Changing market trends

4.7 Market Entry Strategies

4.7.1 Tapping unmet needs



Chapter 5 Stoma Care Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Stoma Care Market, by Application, 2016 to 2028

5.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

5.4.1 Colostomy

5.4.2 Ileostomy

5.4.3 Urostomy



Chapter 6 Stoma Care Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Stoma Care Market, by End Use, 2016 to 2028

6.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

6.4.1 Home Care Settings

6.4.2 Hospitals



Chapter 7 Stoma Care Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.1 Definitions & Scope

7.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Stoma Care Market, by End Use, 2016 to 2028

7.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

7.4.1 Closed Bags

7.4.2 Open/ drainable Bags

7.4.3 One-piece Bags

7.4.4 Two-piece Bags



Chapter 8 Stoma Care Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Product, Application, and End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.1 Definitions & Scope

8.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Regional Market Snapshot

8.4 Market Size Forecasts & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9 Stoma Care Market: Competitive Analysis

Coloplast

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Hollister Incorporated

ConvaTec Inc.

Salts Healthcare

Welland Medical Limited

