Global $79.2 Billion Kinase Inhibitors Markets to 2026: Antineoplastic Agents, Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Immunosuppressant
Jul 02, 2021, 17:30 ET
The global market for kinase inhibitors should grow from $57.6 billion in 2021 to $79.2 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
The global market for kinase inhibitors should grow from $57.6 billion in 2021 to $79.2 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
This report is designed to be a business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for kinase inhibitors. The geographical scope of this study is global. Various types of kinase inhibitors have been analyzed in the report, and along with their different application scenarios, the scope of this study includes regulatory aspects, pipeline analysis and demand for kinase inhibitors. The report discusses market shares of kinase inhibitors based on type, application and geography.
The dynamic field of cancer R&D is allowing an enhancement to the specialization in kinases, which play a crucial role as mediators in many sorts of cancer and other diseases, and also demonstrate a pivotal role in modulating diverse cellular activities.
The market for kinase inhibitor market is experiencing an increasing demand for a number of novel kinase inhibitors being utilized in human trials. The kinase inhibitor field is seeing a rise in the development of next-generation inhibitors that focus on cancers and other diseases, including inflammation. As the field of kinase inhibitors matures, market leaders are trying to answer questions regarding technologies and methods used or in reference to novel targets and therapeutic approaches concerning kinase inhibitors.
The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, and strong investment in R&D activities by key market players. Pfizer and Novartis are the leaders in the kinase inhibitor market. Companies are investing in research to deal with issues such as resistance, selectivity vs. safety, developing lead compounds, integrating chemistry and biology into development, and utilizing the newest techniques, such as fragment- and structure-based design, to develop new products.
The presence of pharmaceutical giants in this region, a developed regulatory and healthcare infrastructure, and stronger intellectual property protection are favorable factors for the growth of the U.S. market for kinase inhibitors. The rising prevalence of many chronic diseases along with growing aging population also drives the market in the U.S. and Europe, particularly the U.K.
However, the decision of the U.K. government to exit the E.U., aka Brexit, might prove a deterrent for investors in the U.K. market for enzyme inhibitors. The emerging markets, particularly the Asia-Pacific region, have shown growth potential in recent years. The rising affluence in these countries has brought a change in the lifestyles of the populations, which have resulted in increased incidences of diseases such as cancers and immunological disorders.
Countries in Africa and other developing countries are still battling with some of the highest proportions of immune-mediated diseases. The need for affordable and innovative medicines is the growth driver for the kinase inhibitor market in the low- and middle-income developing countries of the emerging markets.
The Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020 estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry
- Information on enzyme inhibitors, kinase inhibitors and classification by types of amino acid & phosphorylation
- Analysis of pipeline products and kinase inhibitors related patents, and comparative description of multiple single kinase inhibitors versus single multi-kinase inhibitors in terms of efficacy, resistance and pharmacokinetics
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players, including Pfizer, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eisai Co. Ltd. and Johnson & Johnson
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definitions
- Enzymes
- Coenzymes
- Enzyme Inhibitors
- Active Site
- Enzyme Inhibitors
- Why Enzyme Inhibition?
- Use of Enzyme Inhibitors
- Mechanism of Enzyme Inhibition
- Types of Enzyme Inhibitors
- Classification of Enzyme Inhibitors
- Kinase Inhibitors
- History of Protein Kinases
- Type of Kinase Inhibitors
- Classification by Types of Amino Acid Phosphorylation
- Classification by Site of Action
- Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Covid Impact on Market
- Short-Term Impact on Pharmaceutical Industry
- Long-Term Impact
- Current Outlook
- COVID-19 Impact on Cancer Care
Chapter 5 Regulatory Scenario
- Market Leaders and Their Products for Kinase Inhibitors
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction
- Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Serine/Threonine Kinase Inhibitors
- mTOR Kinase Inhibitors
- B-Raf
- RHO Kinase Inhibitors
- Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitors
- Aurora Kinase Inhibitors
- MAP/MEK Kinase Inhibitors
- JNK Inhibitors
- Protein Kinase C Inhibitors
- PI3K Inhibitors
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Antineoplastic Agents
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Immunosuppressant
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 Industry Developments
- Company Share Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Current Scenario
- Cancer and Kinase Inhibitors
- Multiple Single Kinase Inhibitors Vs. Single Multi-kinase Inhibitors
- Efficacy
- Resistance
- Pharmacokinetics
- Selectivity
- Tumor Microenvironment
- Toxicity
- Future Directions
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Leading Companies
- Astrazeneca
- Bayer Ag
- Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Eisai Co. Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer
- Other Manufacturers
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Exelixis Inc.
- Merck Kgaa
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Chapter 11 Appendix A: Abbreviations and Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9vycs
