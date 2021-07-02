Global $79.2 Billion Kinase Inhibitors Markets to 2026: Antineoplastic Agents, Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Immunosuppressant

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Kinase Inhibitors Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for kinase inhibitors should grow from $57.6 billion in 2021 to $79.2 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report is designed to be a business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for kinase inhibitors. The geographical scope of this study is global. Various types of kinase inhibitors have been analyzed in the report, and along with their different application scenarios, the scope of this study includes regulatory aspects, pipeline analysis and demand for kinase inhibitors. The report discusses market shares of kinase inhibitors based on type, application and geography.

The dynamic field of cancer R&D is allowing an enhancement to the specialization in kinases, which play a crucial role as mediators in many sorts of cancer and other diseases, and also demonstrate a pivotal role in modulating diverse cellular activities.

The market for kinase inhibitor market is experiencing an increasing demand for a number of novel kinase inhibitors being utilized in human trials. The kinase inhibitor field is seeing a rise in the development of next-generation inhibitors that focus on cancers and other diseases, including inflammation. As the field of kinase inhibitors matures, market leaders are trying to answer questions regarding technologies and methods used or in reference to novel targets and therapeutic approaches concerning kinase inhibitors.

The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, and strong investment in R&D activities by key market players. Pfizer and Novartis are the leaders in the kinase inhibitor market. Companies are investing in research to deal with issues such as resistance, selectivity vs. safety, developing lead compounds, integrating chemistry and biology into development, and utilizing the newest techniques, such as fragment- and structure-based design, to develop new products.

The presence of pharmaceutical giants in this region, a developed regulatory and healthcare infrastructure, and stronger intellectual property protection are favorable factors for the growth of the U.S. market for kinase inhibitors. The rising prevalence of many chronic diseases along with growing aging population also drives the market in the U.S. and Europe, particularly the U.K.

However, the decision of the U.K. government to exit the E.U., aka Brexit, might prove a deterrent for investors in the U.K. market for enzyme inhibitors. The emerging markets, particularly the Asia-Pacific region, have shown growth potential in recent years. The rising affluence in these countries has brought a change in the lifestyles of the populations, which have resulted in increased incidences of diseases such as cancers and immunological disorders.

Countries in Africa and other developing countries are still battling with some of the highest proportions of immune-mediated diseases. The need for affordable and innovative medicines is the growth driver for the kinase inhibitor market in the low- and middle-income developing countries of the emerging markets.

The Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020 estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Information on enzyme inhibitors, kinase inhibitors and classification by types of amino acid & phosphorylation

Analysis of pipeline products and kinase inhibitors related patents, and comparative description of multiple single kinase inhibitors versus single multi-kinase inhibitors in terms of efficacy, resistance and pharmacokinetics

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players, including Pfizer, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eisai Co. Ltd. and Johnson & Johnson

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definitions

Enzymes

Coenzymes

Enzyme Inhibitors

Active Site

Enzyme Inhibitors

Why Enzyme Inhibition?

Use of Enzyme Inhibitors

Mechanism of Enzyme Inhibition

Types of Enzyme Inhibitors

Classification of Enzyme Inhibitors

Kinase Inhibitors

History of Protein Kinases

Type of Kinase Inhibitors

Classification by Types of Amino Acid Phosphorylation

Classification by Site of Action

Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Covid Impact on Market

Short-Term Impact on Pharmaceutical Industry

Long-Term Impact

Current Outlook

COVID-19 Impact on Cancer Care

Chapter 5 Regulatory Scenario

Market Leaders and Their Products for Kinase Inhibitors

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Serine/Threonine Kinase Inhibitors

mTOR Kinase Inhibitors

B-Raf

RHO Kinase Inhibitors

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitors

Aurora Kinase Inhibitors

MAP/MEK Kinase Inhibitors

JNK Inhibitors

Protein Kinase C Inhibitors

PI3K Inhibitors

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Antineoplastic Agents

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Immunosuppressant

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Industry Developments

Company Share Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Patent Analysis

Current Scenario

Cancer and Kinase Inhibitors

Multiple Single Kinase Inhibitors Vs. Single Multi-kinase Inhibitors

Efficacy

Resistance

Pharmacokinetics

Selectivity

Tumor Microenvironment

Toxicity

Future Directions

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Leading Companies

Astrazeneca

Bayer Ag

Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Eisai Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis Ag

Pfizer

Other Manufacturers

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Exelixis Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Chapter 11 Appendix A: Abbreviations and Acronyms

