Global $8.1 billion Warehouse Management Systems Markets to 2028 Featuring Epicor, Korber, Infor, Made4net, Manhattan Associates, Oracle, PSI Logistics, Reply, SAP, Softeon, Synergy, & Tecsys

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Warehouse Management Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Services, Software), by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Function, by Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global warehouse management systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing transition towards cloud-based management systems in the warehouse industry is anticipated to boost the demand for warehouse management systems (WMS) based on the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

Advancements in cloud-based technologies are estimated to fuel the adoption of WMS software irrespective of the organization's size and complexity where these solutions are used. Surging demand for cloud-based systems can primarily be attributed to medium- and small-sized businesses that do not require the implementation of advanced warehouse technologies and high-speed automation.

Large-scale companies are also switching to cloud-based WMS as it allows organizations to offload exhausting tasks, such as maintenance, infrastructure administration, timely upgrades, and other tasks that are carried out on the on-premise software. Cloud enables businesses running on conventional on-premise technologies to transit to a platform that will support and cater to their clients' needs more efficiently. Low upfront cost and shorter implementation time are key factors that are encouraging companies to adopt cloud-based systems.

In the healthcare ecosystem, a WMS ensures that medical equipment and medicines are supplied on time. Also, it continuously updates the database of the inventory moving in and out of a warehouse, which prevents the shortage of inventory.

Furthermore, in the healthcare domain, continuous sharing of information and transparency of all processes are the critical factors for efficient warehouse management.

Warehouse management system enables complete transparency of logistic activities and enables proper tracking of medical devices and medicines. Similarly, in the food & beverage industry, it ensures optimized picking, directed put away, and rotation of stock based on its expiry date.



Warehouse Management Systems Market Report Highlights

The WMS market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the changing supply chain models of product manufacturers and rapidly growing consumer demand, especially in the transport & logistics and retail sectors

The software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of WMS software by Small- and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs) worldwide

The cloud segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to numerous functionalities offered by cloud-based WMS over the traditional on-premise WMS

Transportation & logistics is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment over the forecast period owing to the rising need for technologically advanced WMS that can help logistics companies to keep their operations aligned with the ever-demanding market

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the high influx of e-commerce players in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook



Chapter 3. Market Variable, Trends & Scope

3.1. Warehouse Management System Market Trends

3.1.1. Technology Trends

3.1.2. Buyer Trends

3.1.3. Supplier Trends

3.1.4. Regulatory Trends

3.2. Warehouse Management System Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.3. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4. Warehouse Management System Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Warehouse Management System Market Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6. Warehouse Management System Market Industry Analysis - PEST

3.7. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.1. Joint Ventures

3.7.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.7.3. Licensing & Partnership

3.7.4. Technology Collaborations



Chapter 4. Warehouse Management System Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Warehouse Management System Market: Component Analysis

4.1.1. Software

4.1.2. Services



Chapter 5. Warehouse Management System Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Warehouse Management System Market: Deployment Analysis

5.1.1. On-premise

5.1.2. Cloud



Chapter 6. Warehouse Management System Market: Function Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Warehouse Management System Market: Function Analysis

6.1.1. Labor Management System

6.1.2. Analytics & Optimization

6.1.3. Billing & Yard Management

6.1.4. Systems Integration & Maintenance

6.1.5. Consulting Services



Chapter 7. Warehouse Management System Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Warehouse Management System Market: Deployment Analysis

7.1.1. Transportation & Logistics

7.1.2. Retail

7.1.3. Healthcare

7.1.4. Manufacturing

7.1.5. Food & Beverage

7.1.6. Others



Chapter 8. Warehouse Management System Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Warehouse Management System Market Share By Region, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/ Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. Key Company Analysis, 2020

9.4. Company Analysis

9.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis

9.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Overview

10.2. Financial Performance

10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4. Recent Developments

Epicor

Korber AG (HighJump)

Infor

Made4net

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

PSI Logistics

Reply

SAP

Softeon

Synergy Ltd.

Tecsys

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ec6o3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

