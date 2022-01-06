Global $8.3 Billion Automotive Seat Covers Markets to 2029

Jan 06, 2022, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Seat Covers Market Outlook 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive seat cover market is anticipated to reach close to USD 8,300 Million in 2029, up from around USD 6300 Million in 2020. The global automotive seat cover market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2029.
Factors such as the growing sales of vehicles worldwide, followed by the rising demand for premium vehicles, increasing awareness for custom vehicle interiors, and the increasing availability of a wide range of seat covers for different vehicles are expected to drive the market growth.
The market is segmented by numerous segments, and include segmentation by type, material, fabric, vehicle type, sales channel, end-user, and by region.
On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, out of which, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to gain the largest market share of close to 77% in the year 2021 and further reach around USD 6,600 Million in 2029.
Surge in the sales of passenger vehicles worldwide, backed by the growing disposable income of individuals, is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
On the basis of geographical analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to garner the largest market revenue of around USD 5,130 Million in 2029.
Further, the market in the Asia Pacific is segmented by countries, out of which, the market in China is projected to attain the largest market revenue of USD 1470 Million approximately in the year 2021.
Some of the key players in the global automotive seat cover market that are
- Lear Corporation
- Faurecia
- Pecca Group Berhad
- Sage Automotive Interiors
- Suminoe Textile Co.Ltd.
- Saddles India Pvt. Ltd.
- Seat Covers Unlimited
- EuWe Group
- Canadian General Tower
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Segmentation
1.3 Product Overview
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Research process
3.2 Primary research
3.3 Secondary research
3.4 Market size estimation
4. Analyst Review
5. Executive Summary- Global Automotive Seat Cover Market
6. Analysis of Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.2 Trends
7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth
8. Regulatory & standards landscape
9. Industry Risk Analysis
10. Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Seat Cover Market
10.1 Impact on Overall Industry
10.2 Impact on Demand
10.3 Impact on Manufacturers
10.4 Impact on Supply Chain
10.5 Impact on Overall Price Trend
10.6 Impact on Entry Barriers
10.7 Market Impact Analysis in 2020 (Quarter Wise) w.r.t Covid-19 Pandemic (USD Million)
11. Pricing Analysis
12. Value Chain Analysis
13. Export/ Import Analysis
14. Global Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook
15. Global Automotive Seat Cover Market Segmentation Analysis 2020-2029
15.1 By Type
15.2 By Material
15.3 By Fabric
15.4 By Vehicle Type
15.5 By Sales Channel
15.6 By End-User
16. Global Automotive Seat Cover Market, By Region, 2020-2029
16.1 North America, 2020-2029F (USD Million)
16.2 Latin America, 2020-2029F (USD Million)
16.3 Europe, 2020-2029F (USD Million)
16.4 Asia Pacific, 2020-2029F (USD Million)
16.5 Middle East & Africa, 2020-2029F (USD Million)
17. North America Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook
17.1 Market by value (USD million)
17.2 By Type
17.3 By Material
17.4 By Fabric
17.5 By Vehicle Type
17.6 By Sales Channel
17.7 By End-User
18. Latin America Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook
19. Europe Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook
20. Asia Pacific Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook
21. Middle East & Africa Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook
22. Competitive Structure for Automotive Seat Cover
