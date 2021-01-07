Global $8.73 Billion Agriculture Tires Market Outlook to 2027
Jan 07, 2021, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Tires - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Agriculture Tires market accounted for $5.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing agricultural activities, growing mechanization in agriculture, and rising population. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw material is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Tires are the components of a vehicle which comes in direct contact with the road. Agriculture tires are found in tractors, harvesters and so on which are used in various agricultural activities. They range in functionality and have specific roles for a variety of jobs.
By type, the replacement/aftermarket tires segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the requirement for periodic replacement coupled with the cost-effectiveness of such tires. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the availability of raw material, cheap labour, and high domestic demand.
What the Report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Construction Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Radial Agriculture Tires
5.3 Bias (Crossply) Agriculture Tires
6 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Placement
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Front Tires
6.3 Rear Tires
7 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Equipment Horsepower
7.1 Introduction
7.2 81-200 HP
7.3 0-80 HP
8 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)/Original Equipment Tires
8.3 Replacement/Aftermarket Tires
9 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Trailers
9.3 Irrigation
9.4 Self-Propelled Sprayers
9.5 Loaders
9.6 Combine Harvester
9.7 Attachments/Implements
9.8 Compact Line
9.9 Other Applications
9.9.1 Free Rolling
9.9.2 Tractor Pulling
9.9.3 Forestry
9.9.4 Row-crop
9.9.5 Floatation
10 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Trelleborg Wheel Systems S.p.A.
12.2 Titan International, Inc.
12.3 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.
12.4 Mitas
12.5 MICHELIN
12.6 Continental AG
12.7 China National Rubber Tire Co.
12.8 Bridgestone Corporation
12.9 Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)
12.10 Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
12.11 Carlisle Companies Incorp.
12.12 McCreary Tire and Rubber Co.
